Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Says Namor Was Always Planned as the Antagonist
The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exists at all is something of a moviemaking miracle. Not only did the film have the tall task of living up to the expectations set by its Oscar-winning predecessor, but it also had to deal with the sudden and tragic loss of its leading star, Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler, who was a close friend of Boseman's, opted to come back and tell a story that would honor the late icon, while also moving the journey of Wakanda forward. That obviously meant making a ton of changes to the sequel's original concept, which was meant to feature Boseman's T'Challa front and center.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reveals the Painful Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just another Marvel movie – it is a painful and poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from a cast and director (Ryan Coogler) who were like family to him. The rollout for Wakanda Forever has been meticulously precise in how it addresses Boseman's passing, including how the cast discusses it (or not) in interviews. However, a new feature in Variety seems to be where Coogler and some of Black Panther 2's biggest stars (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), opened up about the falling into the dark tunnel of grief and running together toward the light of creating a sequel Chadwick could be proud of.
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
Searching Sequel Missing Moves Up Release Date
Missing, the sequel to Sony's 2018 surprise hit film Searching, is getting released in theaters sooner than expected. On Wednesday, Sony released an updated release schedule, revealing that Missing will debut in theaters on January 20, 2023, as opposed to its previously-held date of February 24, 2023. This moves the film out of competition with Universal's Cocaine Bear and Lionsgate's Jesus Revolution, both of which have the February 24th date. Missing is being billed "the next installment in the Searching franchise", playing off of the previous film's trope of exclusively telling its story through screens. The film will star Storm Reid (The Suicide Squad, Euphoria) and Nia Long (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Best Man).
Britney Spears Sounds Off on Millie Bobby Brown's Movie Idea
Iconic pop star Britney Spears has been making headlines this year after finally being freed of her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. Many celebrities have come out in support of Spears, and there's one young actor who wants to tell the star's story. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to play Spears in a biopic one day. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger – I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Spears is not ready for her life to be told in a movie. She recently took to Instagram and appeared to shut down the idea.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
DC Studios Fans Rally Around Jason Momoa Amid Lobo Speculation
Jason Momoa may actually kind of, sort of be Lobo—at least, that's what DC fans are hoping. Recent speculation has been running rampant after the actor said he's finally going to be able to do his ultimate dream project now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing DC Studios. Gunn then followed that up by joining the new social network Mastodon, sharing an image of Lobo as his first post on the platform.
Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy In Talk to Direct Star Wars Movie
Marvel's Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. The report claims that Levy has agreed to work with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars film after he completes his duties working with Marvel on Deadpool 3, as well as wrapping up the final episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things, which Levy both directs and executive produces. Obviously, that means the timeline for this Star Wars film's production isn't for a few years down the road – but still, it's a sign of some forward motion from Lucasfilm on the Star Wars movie front.
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Addresses Ryan Coogler Directing Black Panther 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars
Kevin Feige actually addressed all the speculation surrounding Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars or Black Panther 3 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Variety, the executive basically told fans to wait and see on the Marvel sequel, and offered no indication they've even thought about who will direct Secret Wars. Actually, the director said the same thing to Comicbook.com when we sat down with him after the press conference for Wakanda Forever. Just like then, Coogler said, "That's crazy," and left it at that. Fans have been antsy surrounding the crowning movie of The Multiverse Saga and the speculation surrounding the director will not die down anytime soon. Check out Feige's full comments down below for more.
Spider-Man: Tom Holland Contract Rumors Have MCU Fans Buzzing
Tom Holland Spider-Man contract rumors have taken hold of Marvel social media. A report said that the MCU actor has signed a new deal yesterday, but nothing has been announced and other outlets are working to confirm the validity of that statement. But, that isn't going to stop Twitter users from preemptively celebrating the news and speculating how many projects the spectacular actor would be around for. While the fan interest in Holland appearing in Daredevil: Born Again and both upcoming Avengers movies, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It feels that his Spidey will be around for whatever's waiting in Phase 5 of the MCU. All we can do is wait and enjoy these memes until Marvel Studios and Sony decide to tell the fans something. Check out the great posts down below!
Superman Fan Art Transforms Giancarlo Esposito Into Brainiac for Henry Cavill Sequel
Last month was full of DC Comics news with the revelation that Henry Cavill was officially returning as Superman and that there were multiple stories being pitched for a Man of Steel sequel. It was also revealed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would takeover as the first CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Cavill would later reveal that he's excited to talk to Gunn about Superman's future when he begins his tenure. Now, fans are wondering who will be the villain of the upcoming sequel as some fans are throwing Brainiac in to the ring. One artist created a cool design that shows how The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star could look as the iconic DC Comics villain.
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Kung Fu: Ben Levin Breaks Down that Shocking "Rescue" Reveal (Exclusive)
This season on The CW's Kung Fu, Nicky Shen's (Olivia Liang) life has been turned upside down and not just because of the shocking return to life of her beloved shifu Pei Ling (Vanessa Kai). Her breakup with Henry (Eddie Liu) was a little complicated by the arrival of a new love interest in Bo, a barista who also happens to be a bit of a local vigilante and who also fits in nicely with the Shooby Gang. Played by Legacies alum Ben Levin, Bo has quickly become a fan favorite character but this week's episode of Kung Fu, "Rescue", saw a huge reveal about Bo that is likely to leave not only fans reeling, but change everything going forward this season. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Levin broke down that shocking Bo reveal and has just one hope when it comes to fan reaction: "I hope they don't hate me."
