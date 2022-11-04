Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
WBTV
Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
WBTV
Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Gaston County late last month. According to the Belmont Police Department, the attempted robbery happened in the early afternoon on Oct. 31 at the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) located in the 7200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
CMPD officers responded quickly to street takeovers, reports say
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got four calls on Oct. 28 about a street takeover at the intersection of Fourth and Graham streets in Uptown Charlotte. People complained that CMPD officers didn’t get there fast enough, but Channel 9 got a better picture of their response times.
1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road. According to MEDIC, one person was taken...
WBTV
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
Driver dies after 2 pickup trucks crash in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died after they were hurt in a crash in northeast Charlotte last week, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were called around 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 1 to North Tryon Street, just east of Sugar Creek Road. When they arrived, officers found a gray 1980 Chevrolet pickup truck and a black 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
qcitymetro.com
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek
A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
1 person killed in Ballantyne crash: CMPD
One person was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in the Ballantyne area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
WCNC
Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduces bond for man charged with recent rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. A Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following 29-year-old Octavis...
CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
WBTV
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
WBTV
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
WBTV
WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
West Charlotte neighborhood deemed safe after suspect not found in barricade situation, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team responded to a barricaded situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood and a suspect is still at-large. In a update Sunday afternoon, CMPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. where a suspect barricaded inside the residence with a weapon.
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
