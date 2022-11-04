ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Gaston County late last month. According to the Belmont Police Department, the attempted robbery happened in the early afternoon on Oct. 31 at the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) located in the 7200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC

