Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City considers increased fares to JEFFTRAN services

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City is considering changes to the Jefferson City Transit Division's rates across the board, according to a press release.

The city's public transit advisory committee and it's public works and planning committee have proposed these changes to the City Council.

Source: Jefferson City Press release

Public meetings will be held:

  • 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at City Hall.
  • 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at City Hall.

A public survey will be open until Dec. 9.

