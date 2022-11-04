Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and...
Ozarks First.com
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Little Rock, two of the investigations were led by the Federal Bureau of...
Ozarks First.com
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin wins Arkansas Attorney General race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is leaving his office in the capitol, but only to go down the hall. The Associated Press called the Arkansas attorney general race for the Little Rock Republican Tuesday night with 62% of the votes counted and a lead of over 66% over Democratic challenger Jesse Gibson.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Another November warm spell this week, but early winter cold arrives this weekend. Another November warm spell this week, but early winter cold arrives this weekend. Candidates for MO House District 132 – Crystal Quade …. Reporters Ashley Eddy and Parker Padgett take a look at the candidates for...
Ozarks First.com
Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly...
Ozarks First.com
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
