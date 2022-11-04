ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ziegler’s late goal earns Lyman ECC Division II tournament title; Woodstock wins D-I crown in OT

By Ned Griffen
East Lyme — It was at practice the day before Thursday’s Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II girls’ soccer tournament championship that Lyman Memorial coach Mark Morello implored his team to crash the net more.

Sophomore Becca Ziegler listened and got inside when Bulldogs needed it most.

Ziegler kicked a rebound into the net off a shot by senior teammate Magdalena Carpenter with 37.9 seconds left in regulation to give top-seeded Lyman Memorial a dramatic 2-1 win over No. 2 Plainfield.

It’s the first tournament title for the Bulldogs (16-1-1) and Morello, who is in his 34th season as head coach.

Carpenter was named tournament MVP.

“They finally got rewarded for crashing,” Morello said. “(Plainfield is) a physical team and it’s not easy to crash when you’re getting pushed around (but) we stood up and Becca did fight through it and was in the right place. It was a great job.”

Sophomore Avery Volle had passed the ball inside right-to-left to Carpenter seconds before Ziegler scored.

“Everything was a little bit of chaos,” Carpenter said. “I had my head up and I saw that even if I did miss, I had people crashing in so I just kind of hit it as hard as I could hoping it would go in.

“Lucky enough, (Panthers keeper Serena Devine) deflected it and Becca was just there to finish it. So I’m pretty grateful for her being there.”

Ziegler was by the left post to kick in the deflection.

Funny enough, that’s not where Ziegler generally shoots.

“Usually I take (shots) from outside the box,” Ziegler said. “Just do a quick turn and shoot. Usually I’m not running back close (to the net) but I knew (Carpenter) was going to kick it and I knew I was going to have to crash and I did the right thing.”

Junior Madeline Archer scored just 3:12 into the game on an assist from classmate Allyssa Judd to give Lyman (16-1-1) the early lead.

The Panthers (13-4-2) tied it over five minutes later when sophomore Sophia Pearson kicked in a rebound on a shot by senior Eiland Brockett.

The game then settled down with both teams unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

It was a far cry from the only other meeting between the two — the Bulldogs thumped Plainfield, 4-1, on Oct. 3.

“I think we caught them a little flat maybe the first time,” Morello said. “They hadn’t lost to us in years. They’d usually beat us four-or-five to nothing. And to be honest, you know, that’s the way it should’ve gone.

“Tonight was really what was expected, you know. Just a battle of really good teams that played physical and (Panthers head coach) Jon (Zielinski) does a great job with his kids.”

Plainfield also made some adjustments for the rematch, namely focusing on senior Leah Comeroski and Carpenter. The former had a goal and two assists in the Oct. 3 game while the latter had a goal and an assist.

“(Comeroski) gave us fits,” Zielinski said, “so we brought in a little basketball and went a little box and one on her. And then right after (Carpenter) got it, we made sure we paid a little more attention to her.”

It looked as if Carpenter might score the go-ahead goal with over seven minutes left when she fired a shot from about 20 yards out but Devine moved to her left and deflected the shot away.

Things went much better on Carpenter’s next shot.

“We’ve been working so hard for this and so has Morello,” Carpenter said. “He’s been a great coach for us, and we’ve always been putting our all into every single game.

“I feel like we really deserve it.”

Woodstock captures Division I title

Woodstock Academy capitalized on an own goal in the 83rd minute to defeat top-seeded Stonington 3-2 and win the ECC Division I championship in sudden death overtime.

The second-seeded Centaurs (12-4-2) trailed 2-1 midway through the second half before Gabriela Brown scored to tie the game. Game Most Valuable Player Grace Gelhaus also scored for the Centaurs, who snapped Stonington’s 15-game win streak.

Maya Terwilliger scored twice for the Bears (16-2), both in the first half.

n.griffen@theday.com

