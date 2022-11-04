Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
Kingsport Times-News
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:. In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays-led Lady Devils claim 20th regional volleyball title
BIG STONE GAP — Led by the dominating play of junior Makayla Bays, Gate City took control early and kept it for most of Tuesday’s match to claim the Region 2D volleyball championship. Outstanding in all aspects of the game, Bay compiled 30 assists, 19 digs and five...
cardinalnews.org
$1 million awarded for ‘energy resiliency’ in Big Stone Gap; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. $1 million awarded for ‘energy resiliency’ in Big Stone Gap. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia, have announced $1 million in federal funding for the Virginia...
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Kingsport Times-News
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT — Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Kingsport Times-News
Reserves lift ETSU past Emory & Henry
East Tennessee State’s basketball team showed something it didn’t have last year in its season opener. The Bucs have some depth.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Planning Commission green-lights Keebler Annexation, sending it to City Commission
The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the City's Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it's approved...
Kingsport Times-News
Cloudland's McKinney running into record books
They like to run in Roan Mountain. Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.
Kingsport Times-News
Voices of the Mountains 'honoring our veterans'
KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Kingsport Times-News
No surprises in Carter County voting
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County remains a Republican bastion in federal, state and local elections. The County went solidly for Gov. Bill Lee with 80 percent of the vote. In unofficial results, Lee received 11,600 Carter County votes to 2,575In addition to the state and federal races in Carter County, there were also municipal elections for Elizabethton and the City of Watauga, but none of the candidates in the election had opponents. There were also some voters in Carter County who were eligible to vote in the Johnson City election.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia election results
Incumbents generally did well across Tuesday’s local elections in Southwest Virginia. Registrars in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the City of Norton all reported steady, typical voter turnout at the polls under sunny skies for the midterm election.
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
