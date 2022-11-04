Read full article on original website
This cloud connected JBL speaker concept with curved display elevates audio bliss to the next level
Talk of portable speakers and JBL has got every kind of user covered. Be it an adventurer who wants to cling an audio device to their hiking backpack, someone throwing a pool party, or one looking for casual audio listening at home. The JBL Clip 4, Partybox 310, or JBL Extreme 3 are the perfect options for these situations.
This ASRock DIY kit puts a second screen on the side of your desktop PC tower
The jury is still out, but many people already swear by having more than one monitor to boost their productivity. This is probably more applicable to people that need to have a lot of content displayed on the screen at the same time. These can be a mix of references, monitoring tools, communication applications, and the actual work that needs to be done. Given how much of today’s office and creative work revolves around those, that case is more common than not. Not everyone, however, might have enough desk space for a second monitor, especially if their desktop PC is already taking up space. Taking that into consideration, this kit tries to make use of that fact and turns your desktop’s towering case into a second monitor, albeit with a few critical requirements.
HUAWEI Eyewear Review: AirPods for your eyes??
Great Bluetooth range (20+ feet) The HUAWEI Eyewear are a pretty good solution in search for a problem. In a world where tech-infused eyewear just hasn’t caught on (with Google, Snap, Facebook, and Bose all trying and relenting), Huawei is taking on a fashion-first approach with stylish, sleek eyewear that just happen to also function as personal audio gear.
Tekto’s latest EDC must-have is a slick titanium-plated pocket knife with a built-in glass breaker
Designed for any sort of tactical, emergency, and first-responder scenarios, Tekto’s latest pocket knife is built for both durability and versatility. Designed to be deployed with a single hand, the F1 Alpha features a razor-sharp titanium-treated D2 blade with a drop-point edge, G10 and Carbon Fiber handles for a grip that’s both lightweight and ridiculously durable, and a glass breaker on the reverse end that lets you get out of sticky situations in a jiffy. Armed with a reversible pocket clip and a relatively compact design, the F1 Alpha is like the Napoleon of knives – small, but superior enough to conquer just about anything.
Devialet Mania portable speaker with intelligent optimized sound gets matching sci-fi looks
Devialet, the high-end French audio technology company known for its winning audio equipment and accessories – including Expert 1000 Pro Amplifier, Dione soundbar, Phantom speakers and Gemini earbuds has added another product to its lineup. The premium brand has debuted its first-ever truly portable speaker with the promise of exceptional intelligent sound delivery without compromising on design.
Top 10 smart stool designs that are a better bet than chairs
Stools are probably the most overlooked type of furniture there is. You will almost always find them, forgotten and barely used, in some corner of our homes. When truth be told, they’re much more functional and ergonomic than they are given credit for! They’re compact, and a great space-saving furniture option for our modern homes. They are also super portable! This collection of stools not only provides a healthy seating experience while promoting a good and stable posture but most of them are created from sustainable materials as well. It’s time to cast aside chairs, and maybe adopt stools as your preferred seating medium. From rock-inspired Ottoman stools to a side table that doubles up as a stool – these furniture designs have converted me into Team Stools for sure!
Skate-X brings a genuine skateboard feel to a premium e-scooter for everyone
Electric scooters or e-scooters are no longer oddities on roads these days. They offer efficient, economical, and environment-friendlier ways to get from point A to point B, especially if you’re traveling by your lonesome self. Most e-scooters nowadays tend to look a lot like each other, almost as if they’ve already exhausted all the design possibilities for this personal mobility device. There are a few outliers, of course, but most e-scooters tend to just focus on improving this or that technical feature that improves the e-scooter’s efficiency. Power and beauty don’t have to be mutually exclusive, though, and this electric scooter brings a refreshing new design that takes inspiration not just from the looks of a skateboard but also from the feel of riding on one.
Air purification concept uses drone system for bigger spaces
Whether we’re in a pandemic or at the tail end of it, it’s important that we’re breathing in good air even when we’re indoors. Air purification systems have become a necessity, especially for spaces where a lot of people go in and out. Sometimes though just one stationary purifier will not be enough, whether it’s a small place or a big one. What if you could have a couple of air purifiers that can go around the room and do the job?
LG’s Display Showcase OLED TV concept comes with a bold skeletal frame and no bezels
Designed as a proof of concept by Seoul-based Jei Design Works, the LG Display Showcase TV visually abstracts and caricatures the idea of a television having a large frame and bezels. Quite like the Samsung Serif TV‘s own personal take on the television ‘frame’, the LG Display Showcase does a wonderful job of reinterpreting the television archetype. The TV itself is an incredibly slim OLED panel with practically no bezels, and it sits in a stunning metallic skeletal frame that feels like looking at an old TV through an X-ray machine. The frame is large yet visually weightless, adding drama without adding volume. In a world where companies are trying to build televisions thin enough to disappear into the wall, the LG Display Showcase unapologetically occupies space in a way that still doesn’t feel heavy.
This sleek key holder makes it simple to store your key and keep your entryway organised
Most of us give too much importance to our eyes and what we can see, but sounds play just as important a role in our lives. They can actually be more important or even dangerous, considering how auditory experiences can subtly affect our minds without us being aware of them. To some extent, that’s how music and soundscapes can affect our moods and how we learn to associate certain sounds with certain events or actions. An unpleasant sound can cause a sudden spike in negative emotions, while a soothing clip can give us a bit of calm and peace, no matter how short the sound is. That’s exactly the principle behind this minimalist key holder that helps you create the habit of putting your keys in a single place by turning the action into an enjoyable and memorable experience.
This literally Tiny TV comes with a cute but miniature screen that plays real videos
When I watch my TV shows, movies, and all sorts of videos, I prefer to watch it on the biggest screen that I have in my home. If I could buy a bigger screen smart TV, I most probably would. But maybe that’s just me or at least those with poor eyesight like me because it seems like people want to watch on their mobile phones and for a certain market, they want to watch on something even smaller.
Lego’s first 3D-printed element is a toy duck for your minifigs
Lego has become a brand synonymous with fun and creativity and while originally it was meant for kids, those young at heart have grown to embrace it whatever their age. In fact, I probably know more adults than kids who enjoy building all sorts of things with the blocks and creating pop culture stuff through the various geeky sets available. Minifigs or minifigures are part and parcel of the Lego craze and we see characters and even customized ones added to scenes and spaces. What if these minifigs can have their own toys as well?
Sleek dream bed has a built-in 43-inch TV for your gaming and viewing pleasure
There are days when you have to pry me away from my couch, or rather, the front of my smart TV. There are also days when I don’t want to get out of bed whether I’m reading or still watching videos on my phone or tablet. Now what will happen if my TV is actually built into my bed? When I don’t have work and I can afford to spend the day there, you probably won’t see me going outside the house, let alone my room. Product designers probably now there are a lot of people like me and so they created this dream bed for that specific market.
Smiling, friendly robots can delivery your packages more conveniently
One of the changes that happened during the pandemic is that we’re now over-reliant on courier services to send our packages, whether same day deliveries or days-later shipping. I mean sure, we did that before the pandemic, but during the two years when we couldn’t see each other much, we relied on these services to get our packages to get where they need to without our intervention. So now we’re also seeing some innovations in the logistics industry and soon enough, we might even see robots doing the job.
Lava Box is a portable stove concept for your next outdoor trip
When you’re going outdoors either for camping, a beach trip, a hike up the mountain, or anywhere that will not have electricity or a nearby restaurant, a stove or any kind of cooking device would be a useful thing to bring with you. Of course, it would have to be something portable unless you want to drag your home stove with you in the great outdoors. When it comes to portable stoves or grills, there are several available in the market. Well-designed ones are of course always welcome to the table.
Top 10 ultimate speaker designs that every audiophile needs
Owning a great speaker is always essential, not only to blast out some groovy music at your parties but also for those days when you want to sing along to your favorite tunes at the top of your lungs, in the privacy of your room. Whatever may be the requirement, having a clear, distortion-free, handy, and interactive speaker is necessary. There are a lot of innovative speakers out there in the market, so picking the right one that meets all your needs can be a task, especially since we all tend to have different audio requirements. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of functional, creative, and exciting speaker designs for you. From a planet-shaped Hi-Fi speaker to Marshall’s latest palm-sized speaker – there’s a unique speaker for everyone here. We hope you can find the one that’s meant for you!
Wav is a handsome desk tray that proudly puts your stationery on display
It’s too easy for clean and tidy desks to turn into a messy nightmare if things don’t have a proper place for them to call home. Desk organizers come in all shapes and sizes, though most of them take the form of trays or containers with drawers. There are a few exceptions, of course, such as pen holders that show only half of your writing implements or book stands that display some of your notes or reading materials. Granted, most of the time, you’d probably want your stationery to be out of sight and out of mind, which is why you’d want to stow them away in containers anyway. Sometimes, however, you probably want to flaunt your stuff and also have them within easy reach, so this desk organizer not only makes it possible to have the best of both worlds while also becoming something you’d want to show off as well.
Ultra-futuristic hydrogen fuel motorcycle concept with a holographic display lets you see around corners
If you thought e-bikes were the future, the XCELL should really make you feel like a bunch of dinosaurs! An advanced concept right out of Shanghai-based X-idea Industrial Design Co., Ltd., the XCELL presents a few radically new ideas that hope to redefine how technology and transportation can change in the future. Originally unveiled at the 19th China International Motorcycle Exhibition in Chongqing last year, the XCELL pioneers hydrogen fuel-cell technology, relying on four cylindrical cells that sit in the front of the motorbike’s fairing. Except for the fact that it has two wheels, a seat, and is controlled by a user who operates it using handlebars, the XCELL is quite unlike any other two-wheeler before it. It features an adjustable design that allows the handlebars to pivot forward or backward, laser headlights that work remarkably well in the dark, and a drone that automatically lifts off the motorcycle to help evaluate the condition of the roads ahead, presenting holographic obstacles for the rider to clearly see as they drive down roads.
This electrified trailer expands the use-case-scenarios of your e-bicycle
As an eco-conscious bicycle rider, how many times have you longed for more cargo space to carry groceries or tow around kids? Times when you wished you had the liberty of extra space whenever needed?. The Biomega EIN weightless trailer is the answer to all these predicaments – bringing a...
Moto Parilla Tricolore electric MTB has more carbon fiber than your favorite superbike
Italian automotive manufacturer Moto Parilla stands out from the competition with its out-of-the-box two-wheelers. Their Carbon and Ultra Carbon really intrigued my interest with the Cyberpunk looks. Now they’re back with another two-wheeler in the same league. Meet the Tricolore electric MTB which is more of a full-blown performance...
