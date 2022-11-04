We’re always up for a celebration; how ’bout you?. Annually, November 9th is known as National Louisiana Day, a day to celebrate the rich, one of a kind, culture of our state. The culture of Louisiana is so unique that for every hour you travel across the state, you experience a change of culture. This distinct culture, language, music, landscape and history collectively has a profound impact on the development of Louisiana. Our rich culture attracts visitors from around the globe to experience Mardi Gras, food, Creole and Jazz.

