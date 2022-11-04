Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Lin Kiger named as LACCE 2022 Service Award Recipient
The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2022 Service Award recipients at its 2022 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony yesterday in Shreveport, LA. Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry. Lin Kiger President and CEO Lafourche Chamber of Commerce was recognized at the event for 20 years of service to the chamber of commerce industry.
houmatimes.com
It’s National Louisiana Day!
We’re always up for a celebration; how ’bout you?. Annually, November 9th is known as National Louisiana Day, a day to celebrate the rich, one of a kind, culture of our state. The culture of Louisiana is so unique that for every hour you travel across the state, you experience a change of culture. This distinct culture, language, music, landscape and history collectively has a profound impact on the development of Louisiana. Our rich culture attracts visitors from around the globe to experience Mardi Gras, food, Creole and Jazz.
Comments / 0