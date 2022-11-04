ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!. While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win this"

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks about election day security

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year's ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

State treasurer candidate Kimberly Yee speaks to Arizona Republicans

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Race for Arizona Governor too close to call between Hobbs, Lake

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner has been projected as of Wednesday at 7 p.m. The race remained extremely close. Hobbs and Lake were both tied at 50%, but Hobbs was holding a slight lead of 13,000 votes, with 69% of expected votes counted.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs takes the stage as votes are being counted

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

District 3 congressmen Ruben Gallego speaks to Arizona Democrats

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Kathy Hoffman thanks voters, organizations who supported her campaign

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Race for Arizona's next governor could take days to call

Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Food intolerance vs. food allergies

The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Judge denies lawsuit filed by Republican groups to extend poll hours

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

