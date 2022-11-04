Read full article on original website
9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!. While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:
Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win this"
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks about election day security
Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year’s ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed. Learn more about the propositions below, including the latest numbers once counting begins after the polls close on Election Day. Proposition 128: Regarding the Voter...
State treasurer candidate Kimberly Yee speaks to Arizona Republicans
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Race for Arizona Governor too close to call between Hobbs, Lake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner has been projected as of Wednesday at 7 p.m. The race remained extremely close. Hobbs and Lake were both tied at 50%, but Hobbs was holding a slight lead of 13,000 votes, with 69% of expected votes counted.
Mark Finchem calls Maricopa County Election Day tabulation problems “a disgrace”
Katie Hobbs takes the stage as votes are being counted
District 3 congressmen Ruben Gallego speaks to Arizona Democrats
Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night
Kathy Hoffman, Tom Horne neck-and-neck in race for superintendent of public instruction
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the latest ballot drop on Wednesday evening, both candidates running for Arizona superintendent of public instruction were in a tight battle. Republican Tom Horne held a slight lead over Democrat Kathy Hoffman, who is vying for re-election. Horne had roughly 7,500 votes ahead of Hoffman, with an estimated 69% of votes in.
Democrat Kathy Hoffman thanks voters, organizations who supported her campaign
Race for Arizona's next governor could take days to call
Food intolerance vs. food allergies
Candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh speaks to Arizona Republicans
Judge denies lawsuit filed by Republican groups to extend poll hours
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues
