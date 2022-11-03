ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member

Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Dolly Parton Joins Jimmy Fallon for Fun New Holiday Song ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’ [Listen]

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are calling attention to the awkward post-Halloween period in a new song titled "Almost Too Early for Christmas." The track brings to light what many people ponder during this time of year. Halloween is in the books and Thanksgiving is on the horizon; however, many jump right into the spirit of Christmas. They poke fun at the juxtaposition that puts jack-o-lanterns and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the same aisle at the store.
