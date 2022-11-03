Read full article on original website
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member
Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Dolly Parton Brings Pink, Rob Halford + More Onstage For ‘Jolene’ at the Rock Hall [Watch]
At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene." "Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a...
Thomas Rhett Announces 2023 Tour, Minnesota Stop
It seems like the concert announcements just keep coming these days! The latest country star to announce a new tour for 2023 is none other than Thomas Rhett, who is hitting the road once again next year!. If you went to his show at the Xcel Energy Center on New...
Tyler Hubbard Reveals Cover Art, Track List for Debut Solo Album
Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the title, cover art and track list for his highly anticipated solo debut album, Tyler Hubbard. Co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the 18-track record will drop on Jan. 27, 2023. “I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the...
Dolly Parton Joins Jimmy Fallon for Fun New Holiday Song ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’ [Listen]
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are calling attention to the awkward post-Halloween period in a new song titled "Almost Too Early for Christmas." The track brings to light what many people ponder during this time of year. Halloween is in the books and Thanksgiving is on the horizon; however, many jump right into the spirit of Christmas. They poke fun at the juxtaposition that puts jack-o-lanterns and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the same aisle at the store.
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
See Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher’s Spectacular Ottawa Estate [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic. Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury...
