Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are calling attention to the awkward post-Halloween period in a new song titled "Almost Too Early for Christmas." The track brings to light what many people ponder during this time of year. Halloween is in the books and Thanksgiving is on the horizon; however, many jump right into the spirit of Christmas. They poke fun at the juxtaposition that puts jack-o-lanterns and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the same aisle at the store.

5 HOURS AGO