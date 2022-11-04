Read full article on original website
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
'It's been quite challenging to hire people': Coastal Bend law agencies in need of dispatch workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A number of South Texas law enforcement agencies are either looking to hire dispatchers -- or are trying to figure out ways to keep the ones they have. 3NEWS spoke with several departments about their 911 dispatches, who they said deserve more pay and recognition...
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
Corpus Christi OKs $125M in bonds for street, safety, parks and library upgrades
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents voted to pass all four Bond 2022 proposals on the ballot Tuesday night. The bond, totaled at $125 million, pays for 32 projects addressing streets, public safety, park and library improvements. Proposition A pays for fixes to major streets such as Alameda,...
Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor. Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor...
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
Area non-profit gives turkeys to single moms, their families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holidays coming up there tends to be a lot of joy and excitement about the idea of a delicious turkey dinner. But if you are a parent having to do it alone, paired with the rising costs on just about everything out there, that can makes things a little more tough.
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Bethune daycare helps continue mission rearing little ones through donations during Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 78+ years, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery, Inc. has provided a high quality child development program that is affordable and dependable for low income parents who are working and/or pursuing higher education. In the Coastal Bend, Bethune has led the way as...
Scott defeats Canales in Nueces County judge's race
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she called Connie Scott to wish her congratulations and a "smooth and efficient transition" after the Republican took home 55 percent of the vote to Canales 45, with 60 of 65 precincts reporting. Scott brought in a total of...
Carroll HS participates in area shoe drive to raise funds for choir program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School has partnered with Funds2Orgs to take part in an area shoe drive. The company distributes donated shoes globally for businesses around the word to sell, and the school will receive a portion of the proceeds to use for their choir programs. Carroll...
Therapy dogs experience the sights and sounds of an airport out of CCIA
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs trains out at Corpus Christi International Airport twice a year. 3NEWS spoke with Nancy Trepagnier, the Executive Director of the program, who saw a great need for therapy dogs at airports across the nation. “Usually service dogs, people...
Coastal Bend grocery prices continue to go up, but experts offer tips for saving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With inflation impacting many industries across the Coastal Bend, 3NEWS decided to talk to area grocery shoppers to see just how much they're saving at checkout. Antonio Sanchez said that going to the grocery store leaves a noticeable dent in his pockets. "I ain't saving,"...
City's Southside to receive major improvements as part of the City's 2022 Bond Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bond that will give $90 million to street improvements across town was passed during Tuesday night's election. A big chunk of that money will be going towards the city's fast expanding southside. $39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the...
Day of Giving: The Beeville Vineyard's community reach stretches back to 1984
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Day of Giving directly impacts 55 nonprofit organizations. 3NEWS went to Beeville to talk with one local organization -- who looks forward to this time of year. To say that this day is valuable to nonprofits in the Coastal Bend, is an...
LIVE BLOG: Barbara Canales concedes Nueces County Judge race
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The midterm general election is here and results for local and state races will start to pour in around 7 p.m. Follow this blog throughout the night for updates on important races. You can also see up-to-date results by clicking here. 10:02 p.m. Results for...
Be free, turtles! Sea turtles to be released Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab the family and head out to the island this weekend!. The Amos Rehabilitation Keep at the UT Marine Science Institute is preparing to release several turtles into the ocean at 10 a.m. this Saturday. One of the key missions of the Amos Rehabilitation Keep...
