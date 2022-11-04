ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Scott defeats Canales in Nueces County judge's race

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she called Connie Scott to wish her congratulations and a "smooth and efficient transition" after the Republican took home 55 percent of the vote to Canales 45, with 60 of 65 precincts reporting. Scott brought in a total of...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
