Indigenous voters are underrepresented in California elections

(U-T)

Nov. 3 is World Jellyfish Day.

Jellyfish are more than 600-million-years old, making them one of the oldest life forms on the planet. They were even around before dinosaurs.

To celebrate, and learn more about these amazing creatures, Julie Tamez joins us today.

Tamez is the resident jellyfish expert at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .