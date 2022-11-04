ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 48th annual Candlelight Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the 48th Candlelight Concert on December 2, 2022. This annual event is one of Orange County’s most elegant and anticipated fundraisers that is both a highlight of the holiday season and supports the Center’s nonprofit artistic, education, and community engagement programs. Lauded as “The charity gala of the year” and a “glittering gala,” Candlelight Concert rolls out the red carpet for the community’s most generous arts supporters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 partners with Southern California Wendy’s restaurants for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon to benefit Caterina’s Club

IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 announced today that Wendy’s® restaurants in Southern California have joined as a partner for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon event to benefit Caterina’s Club. The KFI PastaThon is an annual event that encourages listeners to donate money, pasta, and sauce to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Army aviator to speak about Sea Cadets in Garden Grove

Join Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, November 10, the day before Veterans Day, at 11:30 a.m., at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. The subject of the presentation will be different in many ways, as will be the presenter. The speaker will...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, November 12

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. SaveOurBeach will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Bus Service set to resume Monday, delays expected

Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are ongoing between OCTA...
oc-breeze.com

Effective Tuesday, November 8th at 4 a.m.: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) issued for Bond Fire Burn Area

Effective Tuesday, November 8 th at 4 a.m. an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 7, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of Cypress City Council election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Record $2.04 billion Powerball® jackpot won near Los Angeles, three other California tickets worth $1.1 million each

One ticket in California matched all six numbers in Monday’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on 15 West Woodbury Road in Altadena (Los Angeles County). That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10. Joe’s Service Center will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

La Palma police blotter, October 28 to November 3, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 28, 2022. Suspicious...
LA PALMA, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP activates Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department for Thomas Schumacher, 56 years old, 5’6″, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas Schumacher was last seen on November 5, 2022 at approximately 0700...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from Intake Release Center on Nov. 6

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy