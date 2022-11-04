Read full article on original website
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 48th annual Candlelight Concert
Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the 48th Candlelight Concert on December 2, 2022. This annual event is one of Orange County’s most elegant and anticipated fundraisers that is both a highlight of the holiday season and supports the Center’s nonprofit artistic, education, and community engagement programs. Lauded as “The charity gala of the year” and a “glittering gala,” Candlelight Concert rolls out the red carpet for the community’s most generous arts supporters.
iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 partners with Southern California Wendy’s restaurants for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon to benefit Caterina’s Club
IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 announced today that Wendy’s® restaurants in Southern California have joined as a partner for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon event to benefit Caterina’s Club. The KFI PastaThon is an annual event that encourages listeners to donate money, pasta, and sauce to...
California Rare Fruit Growers South Orange County to hold annual scion wood exchange event on February 11, 2023
On Saturday February 11th we will be having our annual Scion wood exchange event. This will be done differently than our prior scion wood/grafting events and different from any other Orange County Chapter in the past. Scion wood/cutting can be dropped off at Frank’s Lake Forest address prior to the...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 9, 2022:. A chance of rain before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friends of Los Alamitos Rossmoor Library to hold Book Sale on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19
Don’t miss the Los Alamitos Rossmoor Friends of the Library Book Sale Thursday, November 17, and Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Library Community Front Porch, 12000 Montecito Road, Seal Beach. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years are just around the corner and we have a...
Unofficial results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
Army aviator to speak about Sea Cadets in Garden Grove
Join Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, November 10, the day before Veterans Day, at 11:30 a.m., at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. The subject of the presentation will be different in many ways, as will be the presenter. The speaker will...
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, November 12
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. SaveOurBeach will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
Effective Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m.: All evacuation orders lifted for canyons in Bond Fire burn area
Effective Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m. all evacuation orders will be lifted for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area. Road closures will be lifted for all roadways in the Canyons at 6 a.m. To report storm-related issues with a County road or...
OC Bus Service set to resume Monday, delays expected
Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are ongoing between OCTA...
Effective Tuesday, November 8th at 4 a.m.: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Tuesday, November 8 th at 4 a.m. an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 7, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Unofficial results of Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election
Unofficial results of Cypress City Council election
Record $2.04 billion Powerball® jackpot won near Los Angeles, three other California tickets worth $1.1 million each
One ticket in California matched all six numbers in Monday’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on 15 West Woodbury Road in Altadena (Los Angeles County). That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10. Joe’s Service Center will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
La Palma police blotter, October 28 to November 3, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 28, 2022. Suspicious...
CHP activates Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department for Thomas Schumacher, 56 years old, 5’6″, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas Schumacher was last seen on November 5, 2022 at approximately 0700...
In-custody death of inmate from Intake Release Center on Nov. 6
On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
