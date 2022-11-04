Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Took Over a Struggling Business With Twitter and Has Quickly Made It Worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
NBC San Diego
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
NBC San Diego
Shares of Truth Social Merger Partner Fall After Trump's Candidates Underwhelm in Midterm Elections
Shares of a Trump-linked SPAC fell after several of the ex-president's favorite candidates disappointed in midterm elections. Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. faces legal and financial challenges. Shares of the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and its Truth Social platform public fell sharply Wednesday after...
NBC San Diego
Sharing Your Layoff on LinkedIn Isn't an ‘Act of Shame' Anymore—and It Could Be a Smart Career Move
High-profile layoffs notices at Twitter, Stripe and Meta within a matter of days might have you thinking about how you would handle suddenly losing your job. On top of figuring out your financials, negotiating a severance package and filing for unemployment benefits, you might want to add "share an update on social media" to a post-layoff to-do list.
NBC San Diego
Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022
Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
Comments / 0