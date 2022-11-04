ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall After Midterms, Crypto Selloff

Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as it remained unclear which party would be in control of Congress, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down four basis points to 4.088%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped nearly nine basis points at 4.584%. Yields...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC San Diego

One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020

BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets were on a little bit of a roll ahead of Election Day, as investors had bet on partisan gridlock in the next Congress. Yet, by Wednesday morning, the balance of power had yet to be decided. Early results showed Democrats outperforming expectations (more on that below), with several key seats yet to be divided. Many investors are keen on the parties sharing power in Washington, seeing it as a way to contain spending, especially as high inflation grips the economy. And as long as inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has said it is prepared to keep raising interest rates – a pledge that has weighed on stocks. Read live market updates here.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Tumbles to Its Lowest in Nearly 2 Years; Solana Drops Another 40%

Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of FTX and Binance's offer to bail it out. Bitcoin fell 7% to $16,929.01, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it hit a new bear market low of $16,521.60, its lowest level since November 2020, according to Coin Metrics. It reached its all-time high of $68,982.20 one year ago Thursday. Meanwhile, ether fell 12% to $1,162.46.
The Guardian

Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
NBC San Diego

Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction

According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC San Diego

Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations

The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC San Diego

Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC San Diego

Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022

Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy