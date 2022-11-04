Read full article on original website
Asia Markets Mixed as U.S. Awaits Midterm Results; China's Producer Prices Dropped in October
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and China's annualized producer prices fell for the first time in October since December 2020. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.48% In mainland China,...
Treasury Yields Fall After Midterms, Crypto Selloff
Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as it remained unclear which party would be in control of Congress, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down four basis points to 4.088%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped nearly nine basis points at 4.584%. Yields...
One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020
BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets were on a little bit of a roll ahead of Election Day, as investors had bet on partisan gridlock in the next Congress. Yet, by Wednesday morning, the balance of power had yet to be decided. Early results showed Democrats outperforming expectations (more on that below), with several key seats yet to be divided. Many investors are keen on the parties sharing power in Washington, seeing it as a way to contain spending, especially as high inflation grips the economy. And as long as inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has said it is prepared to keep raising interest rates – a pledge that has weighed on stocks. Read live market updates here.
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden says he hopes to use an anticipated meeting with China's President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
Bitcoin Tumbles to Its Lowest in Nearly 2 Years; Solana Drops Another 40%
Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of FTX and Binance's offer to bail it out. Bitcoin fell 7% to $16,929.01, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it hit a new bear market low of $16,521.60, its lowest level since November 2020, according to Coin Metrics. It reached its all-time high of $68,982.20 one year ago Thursday. Meanwhile, ether fell 12% to $1,162.46.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
UK's First Large-Scale Lithium Refinery Chooses Location as Race for ‘White Gold' Intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
Autos Giant Renault Is Betting the Market for Gasoline Cars Will Continue to Grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Climate Change Threatens to Destroy ‘the Things Americans Value Most,' U.S. Government Warns
The U.S. must ramp up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades as climate change worsens disasters and threatens water supplies and public health across the country, according to a major draft report released by the federal government on Monday. "The things Americans value most are...
Space Company Astra Lays Off 16% of Workforce as It Faces Rocket Development Delay, Quarterly Losses
Astra announced Tuesday it would lay off about 16% of its employees as the space company faces a pivot in its rocket development program. The company pivoted on its rocket system over the summer, suspending flights to develop a larger rocket that Astra hopes to debut in late 2023. Astra...
Situation Difficult Along the Entire Frontline, Kyiv Says; Moscow Weighs Up Support for Ukraine in Midterms
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that fighting remains intense along the entire front line in the south and east of the country as the war appears to enter a period of stalemate after solid gains by Ukraine in recent months.
Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022
Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
UK house prices stall as mortgage rate rise fuels caution
The drop follows two years of growth, although property professionals recorded some regional variation
