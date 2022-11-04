ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP executive committee elections are Nov. 30

The election of officers and at-large members of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People executive committee is planned for Nov. 30. The NAACP National Office, using a digital platform called Election Buddy, will have polls open from 5 to 9 p.m. To vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing for the 30 days before the election.
Effects of new one-way stretch on Garden Street need addressing, residents and councillors say

Effects of new one-way stretch on Garden Street need addressing, residents and councillors say. Drivers and some residents around Garden Street may not be happy about traffic changes since the installation of bike lanes – making much of the road one-way and moving vehicles to suddenly jammed side streets – but the nature of the argument has changed, Cambridge city councillors said Monday.
