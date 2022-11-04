ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
NBC Chicago

Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
NBC Chicago

Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022

Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy