ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 11 and 41

Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old

RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Four teens arrested for eluding Pasco police in stolen car

PASCO, Wash. – Four teenagers were arrested on November 7 for eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a post from the Pasco Police Department. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over the car with the four teens, but the driver kept going, according to PPD. When the car was found later near Foster Wells Road and Pasco-Kahlotus Road, it had reportedly been crashed and no one was inside.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested for assaulting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in motorcycle theft ring arrested at Kennewick Walmart

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to reports of a physical disturbance in the Walmart parking lot around 7:50 p.m. on November, 5, and ended up arresting a suspect in a recent string of motorcycle thefts across the Tri-Cities. According to the KPD, several people were trying to detain the suspect...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco

PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital

PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Police: Woman dies after apparent Pasco assault

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is reporting the homicide of a 24-year-old female, who died at Kadlec around 6:30 p.m. November 6. Officers responded to 28th Avenue and Hopkins Street around 7:30 that morning after someone reported a woman who was not breathing. When PPD got to the scene, they reported the woman was unconscious with significant injuries that are “consistent with being assaulted,” according to PPD.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. – In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses’ cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to non-traffic deadly collision near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a driver suffered an unknown medical emergency while behind the wheel near State Route 17 and Milepost 31. The car, driven by a 61-year-old male, left the roadway, drove through a ditch, and came to rest against a fence. The driver...
OTHELLO, WA
kpq.com

Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency

A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
OTHELLO, WA
KEPR

Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Wind Storm damage clean up continues in the Tri-Cities

Richland, Wash. – After Friday’s wind storm, clean-up continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy