wibqam.com
Election 2022: Bobbitt wins Sullivan Sheriff race
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic Candidate Jason Bobbitt will be the next sheriff of Sullivan County. Voters were tasked with choosing a new sheriff after Clark Cottom, the current Sullivan County Sheriff, announced he would be stepping down at the end of his second term. Democratic candidate Jason...
wibqam.com
State Rep. Pfaff talks about proposed bills
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic candidate Tonya Pfaff has won her re-election bid and will once again represent District 43 in the Indiana House. Via zoom, she said this upcoming legislative session, she’ll present a new bill called ‘Project Life Saver’; Pfaff has sponsored this bill previously.
wibqam.com
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff.
wibqam.com
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Crews on scene said the helicopter was disregarded and only minor injuries were reported. Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called...
wibqam.com
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that...
wibqam.com
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
