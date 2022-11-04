ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road

An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Honors Alabama With First-Ever Christmas Track

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is honoring Alabama with a cover of one of the band’s fan-favorite Christmas songs “Christmas In Dixie.”. This popular Alabama single was initially released 40 years ago in 1982. It’s a festive hit that covers the yuletide magic that occurs all around the country. From New York to California, to Tennessee, and of course, Alabama. This is Jason Aldean’s very first-holiday single.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Fireball Visible From Wisconsin to Tennessee Streaks Across the Night Sky

A fireball streaked across the American sky on Tuesday night, stretching from the Midwest to the South. Residents from Wisconsin to Tennessee captured the light on camera. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky. Reports came in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message

Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
65K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy