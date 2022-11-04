Read full article on original website
7 Reasons Why I Would Never Move To Georgia From Florida Even Though It's Way Cheaper
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I lived in Florida for 22 years, and as soon as I graduated from college, I moved around to different states for my profession. At first, it was a small Texas town, and then I made my way to Augusta, GA.
atozsports.com
Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
Rose Bowl Remains Obstacle to Early CFP Expansion
The future of the sport’s most historic bowl game is one of the unknowns regarding potential playoff expansion.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game
When it comes to Kansas City Chiefs games, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, prefers as little… The post Brittany Mahomes Reveals What She ‘Hates’ During Chiefs Game appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany Mahomes Drops ‘Fire’ Photos During Chiefs SNF Game, Internet Has Words
While the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans on NFL Sunday Night Football, Brittany Mahomes was in attendance. Donned in black with boots to match and a long red overcoat, she took some pictures from the tunnel and sideline. Fans, as usual, were ready to sound off on just about anything related to the pictures.
Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Late Alabama Bandmember Jeff Cook in Moving Tribute
The music industry lost an icon earlier this week when news that Jeff Cook, a member of the iconic country music group Alabama had passed away. Since then, several fellow musicians have been speaking out in remembrance of the artist. Noting the impact cook and the Alabama group members had on the industry as a whole as well as their careers.
Jeff Cook Dies: Alabama Fans React to the Legendary Guitarist and Fiddle Player’s Death
Fans and country music stars alive started sharing tributes for Jeff Cook, the guitarist and fiddle player for Alabama. He died Tuesday, five years after revealing a Parkinson’s diagnosis. The Country Music Association was one of the first groups to acknowledge his death. The CMA official social media account...
Jason Aldean Honors Alabama With First-Ever Christmas Track
Country music superstar Jason Aldean is honoring Alabama with a cover of one of the band’s fan-favorite Christmas songs “Christmas In Dixie.”. This popular Alabama single was initially released 40 years ago in 1982. It’s a festive hit that covers the yuletide magic that occurs all around the country. From New York to California, to Tennessee, and of course, Alabama. This is Jason Aldean’s very first-holiday single.
Fireball Visible From Wisconsin to Tennessee Streaks Across the Night Sky
A fireball streaked across the American sky on Tuesday night, stretching from the Midwest to the South. Residents from Wisconsin to Tennessee captured the light on camera. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky. Reports came in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.
Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets During SNF Had NFL World Sounding Off
Brittany Mahomes had plenty to say during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. Her frequent comments on Twitter stirred up the NFL world during one of the most exciting games of the weekend. Perhaps one of her most popular comments of the night...
USC 2025 CB commits White reacts to MSU offer
Jett White, a sophomore four-star cornerback from Orange (Cali.), has been committed to USC since September 2021. Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker saw White camp.
I've been a football fan most of my life. But I can't watch anymore
On Saturday, as third-ranked Georgia played top-ranked Tennessee, I took my family to the zoo. In past years I would've been on the couch with my brother, eating wings and bellowing at the TV. I texted my brother to say I was sorry.
Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message
Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
