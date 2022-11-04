ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
Field & Stream

Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret

Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?

What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

