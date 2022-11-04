Read full article on original website
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite
If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
Florida Duck Hunter Fires Warning Shots At Alligator Who Eats His Downed Duck, And Then Comes After Him
Nothings worse than having your fresh kill stolen. Well, unless if the thing that stole it wants to eat you too. Alligators are everywhere in Florida, so much so that sportsmen have to be on their toes when they’re near the water. Whether it’s duck hunting, fishing, or even just hiking along the lake… head on a swivel people.
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
WATCH: Mind-Blowing Video Shows Huge Alligator Ambush Another Gator
A Great Egret narrowly escaped with its life in an astonishing viral video after the alligator that was stalking it was violently ambushed by another, much larger alligator. Take a peek at the insane footage below. The video begins with the Great Egret seemingly completely unaware of the reptilian predator...
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Baby Cow & Owner Missing After Police Officers Found Them Sleeping by Alligator
A calf and its owner are still missing after authorities found them sleeping beside a 7-foot alligator. Washington police arrived at a residence on October 20. Once there, they found an alligator and calf inside a container, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in a news release. Previously,...
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Alligator shows up in Florida yard and bites homeowner for trying to move it, FWC says
It’s the second alligator incident this year in Englewood, Florida.
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Florida Woman Hand-Fishing With A Hot Dog Gets Whole Hand Swallowed By Tarpon
These are the times where you listen to the massive sign at your local pond that reads:. And here is the perfect example as to why you should heed those warnings…. Because you might lose a damn hand. Ok, ok… maybe not lose a hand, but who knows what’s lurking...
Man Fights Crocodile With Knife As It Held His Friend's Head in Its Jaws
Biologist Rick Shine told Newsweek that crocodiles trying to steal food from humans can become increasingly bold, leading to such savage attacks.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
Blood on car grille leads Florida mechanics to shocking discovery and a rescue
When the workers looked in the grille, something terrified and stained with blood peered back at them.
WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Massive Shark Lurking Beneath Group of Surfers
Ewa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, but with these pristine views always comes the possibility of a shark lurking underneath. That’s exactly what happened on October 19, when a man named Lewis Watson was flying his drone over the beach on Oahu when he noticed a huge shark swimming near a surfer.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
The 'human-sized' bird that is mistaken for a person in disguise
The harpy eagle, considered the most powerful eagle in the world, is massive and resembles a human. It is a naturally designed formidable predator with its hick tarsi (legs), strong toes, and sharp talons.
Alligator Stalking Bird Gets Attacked by Giant Crocodile From Behind
The crocodile was a mother protecting her nest, and became provoked when the alligator approached, Mark McHugh of Gatorland told Newsweek.
A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach
There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
