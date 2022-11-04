ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area

MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius:. at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Corvallis School District having 2-hour delay

CORVALLIS, Mont. - Corvallis School District is having a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to dangerous road conditions. A Facebook post from Corvallis School District #1 said school will start at 10:30 a.m. with buses picking up students 2-hours later than normal.
CORVALLIS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula under emergency travel only

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Woman and her three children found safe

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy