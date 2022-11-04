Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin volleyball heads to state as Eastern A champions for first time in over a decade
HARDIN--The state volleyball tournament starts this week in Bozeman, and the Hardin Lady Bulldog volleyball team is headed to state as divisional champions for the first time in 17 seasons. They say that for them, winning the divisional tournament was about putting the pieces together for what they've done all...
Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius:. at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109.
Corvallis School District having 2-hour delay
CORVALLIS, Mont. - Corvallis School District is having a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to dangerous road conditions. A Facebook post from Corvallis School District #1 said school will start at 10:30 a.m. with buses picking up students 2-hours later than normal.
Votes against Missoula County Crisis Levy take lead as initial results are reported
MISSOULA COUNTY- Initial numbers show voters are not in favor of the Missoula County Crisis Levy. Currently, all 52 precincts are partially reporting results. As of 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, votes are being reported as 26,474 votes against the levy, and 22,121 for the levy. The Crisis Levy would provide funds...
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Winter road conditions causing closures on some Missoula streets
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down. An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
Missoula under emergency travel only
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
Woman and her three children found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
