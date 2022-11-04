Read full article on original website
wamc.org
11/9/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
wamc.org
Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races
Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Election Day and its potential impact on the nation. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
wamc.org
Real Estate with Renata and Alex 9/9/22
High inflation and rising interest rates are changing the real estate landscape to some extent. How much of an extent? We'll talk about that with Renata Lewis and Alex Monticello. Have a real estate question? Call in at show time and join the conversation. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Or feel...
wamc.org
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
wamc.org
Jacobs will be first woman from Berkshire County to sit on Mass. Governor’s Council after election triumph
Jacobs followed her upset win in the Democratic primary by defeating Republican John Comerford of Palmer in a 62-38 split. WAMC spoke with her on election night from her victory party in North Adams about her plans to take over the seat of outgoing councilor and Democratic former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley.
wamc.org
Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
wamc.org
Eastern promises: Looking back at Healey, Diehl comments on regional equity for underrepresented Western Mass.
Polls show Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey with a healthy lead over Republican former State Representative Geoff Diehl. After a visit to the Berkshires in July, Healey spoke with WAMC about regional equity. “I'm familiar with the region, I know the region, and I want to be a governor who...
wamc.org
Berkshire County’s Election Day highlights include two statehouse races, governor’s council seat
After the most recent round of redistricting, the largely rural, sparsely populated Berkshires lost a seat in the House — shrinking its Beacon Hill delegation to three state representatives and one state Senate district including three other Western Massachusetts counties. Since 2011, Democrat Paul Mark of Peru has represented...
wamc.org
Hampden, Hampshire voters fill three open legislative seats, re-elect incumbents
There has been a declaration of victory and a conceding of defeat in one of the more closely-watched elections for a state legislative seat in western Massachusetts. More than two hours after the polls closed and with about 30 percent of votes still uncounted, Jake Oliveira appeared before supporters at a club in Ludlow and declared victory for the State Senate in the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.
