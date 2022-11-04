ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11/9/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races

Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Election Day and its potential impact on the nation. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023

Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
Real Estate with Renata and Alex 9/9/22

High inflation and rising interest rates are changing the real estate landscape to some extent. How much of an extent? We'll talk about that with Renata Lewis and Alex Monticello. Have a real estate question? Call in at show time and join the conversation. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Or feel...
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district

Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Hampden, Hampshire voters fill three open legislative seats, re-elect incumbents

There has been a declaration of victory and a conceding of defeat in one of the more closely-watched elections for a state legislative seat in western Massachusetts. More than two hours after the polls closed and with about 30 percent of votes still uncounted, Jake Oliveira appeared before supporters at a club in Ludlow and declared victory for the State Senate in the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.
