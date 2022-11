Starting Nov. 1, 2022, the BYU–Hawaii Fitness Center will hold a women’s hour at the weight room every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., said Janelle Farley, the Fitness Center's supervisor. While only women will be using the weight room, Farley said all people will be allowed to use the cardio room during this hour.

LAIE, HI ・ 23 HOURS AGO