Things to do in Chicago this weekend

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – This weekend’s events across the Chicago area have a distinctive fall flavor. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of activities.

--There are dozens of “pumpkin smashes” happening in the city and suburbs this weekend for people to responsibly recycle their Halloween jack-o-lanterns. The most unique is at Lewis University in Romeoville. In conjunction with Will County, residents can attend the annual "Catapult a Pumpkin" event from 9 a.m. to noon.

-- The Hot Chocolate 15k/5k race returns in-person to Chicago on Saturday. The race benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and ends with a chocolate lover's oasis during the post-run party.

--Explore the craft-beer industry this weekend at the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer . Head to Credit Union 1 Arena to sample hundreds of beers, ciders and perries across 12 style categories.

--Catch a one-night-only performance Saturday night at the Auditorium Theatre. Deeply Rooted Dance Theater debuts ‘Q After Dark’, an homage to Chicago’s own musical legend, Quincy Jones.

-- Jurassic World comes to life this weekend in an action-packed live arena show. Head to Allstate Arena in Rosemont and get an up-close experience with the most iconic dinosaurs, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

--Looking for a concert? Spend an evening with Grammy nominee Tony Orlando at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles . Orlando has sold millions of records and has had five No. 1 hits.

