ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esGG7_0iy3NA9O00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – This weekend’s events across the Chicago area have a distinctive fall flavor. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of activities.

--There are dozens of “pumpkin smashes” happening in the city and suburbs this weekend for people to responsibly recycle their Halloween jack-o-lanterns. The most unique is at Lewis University in Romeoville. In conjunction with Will County, residents can attend the annual "Catapult a Pumpkin" event from 9 a.m. to noon.

-- The Hot Chocolate 15k/5k race returns in-person to Chicago on Saturday. The race benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and ends with a chocolate lover's oasis during the post-run party.

--Explore the craft-beer industry this weekend at the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer . Head to Credit Union 1 Arena to sample hundreds of beers, ciders and perries across 12 style categories.

--Catch a one-night-only performance Saturday night at the Auditorium Theatre. Deeply Rooted Dance Theater debuts ‘Q After Dark’, an homage to Chicago’s own musical legend, Quincy Jones.

-- Jurassic World comes to life this weekend in an action-packed live arena show. Head to Allstate Arena in Rosemont and get an up-close experience with the most iconic dinosaurs, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

--Looking for a concert? Spend an evening with Grammy nominee Tony Orlando at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles . Orlando has sold millions of records and has had five No. 1 hits.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

4 houses in Logan Square catch on fire: CFD

An extra-alarm fire left one person injured Tuesday morning and damaged four homes in the Logan Square neighborhood. The fire broke out on the back porch of a home on the 2400 block of North Washtenaw at about 6:15 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

LISTEN: How to make your own holiday wreath

Plants from your own landscape can bring an echo of last year’s garden to your holiday décor. On this week’s episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lisa Hilgenberg talks about how to make your own holiday wreath.
WBBM News Radio

Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million

Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy