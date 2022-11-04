Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump insists DeSantis is less popular as he ‘blames Melania’ for midterm flop
A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short. Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz...
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Trump's former US secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District.
S Korea leader criticized for banning broadcaster from plane
Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned a TV broadcaster's crew from the press pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for allegedly biased reporting
Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed
Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine, an Indonesian government official said Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G-20 events told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. “The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.
