Roblox (RBLX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RBLX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Mirati (MRTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
MRTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.46. This compares to loss of $1.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
CRD.B - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.81%. A...
Syneos Health (SYNH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, '22 View Cut
SYNH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The metric however, increased 0.8% from the year-ago figure. GAAP EPS was 84 cents, reflecting an increase of 12% year over year. Revenues in Detail. Revenues in the...
Insulet (PODD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 Sales View Up
PODD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, reflecting a 125% surge from the year-ago period earnings of 20 cents per share. Third-quarter 2022 earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings by 164.7%. The quarter’s adjustment excludes a charge of $36.8...
Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Match Estimates, Up Y/Y
DOX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.29 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while improving 11.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.16 per share. The bottom line was in line with the midpoint of the guided range of $1.26-$1.32. Record revenues...
3D Systems' (DDD) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
DDD - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 8 cents per share. In the third quarter of 2022, 3D...
Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
JKHY - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.46 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Further, the bottom line increased 5.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Revenues improved 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $529.2 million, which came ahead...
Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CPRI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Both the top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. However, management provided a cautious sales commentary for the remainder of fiscal 2023. Given the ongoing macroeconomic...
Halozyme's (HALO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
HALO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. Adjusted earnings were also higher than our estimate of 56 cents per share. The company’s earnings were 55 cents per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.58 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Akamai (AKAM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth
AKAM - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with year-year-year growth in revenues despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and adverse currency translation effects. Both the bottom line and top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on solid demand trends. Quarter Details. GAAP net income in the reported quarter...
ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line rose 8% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 99 cents per share driven by strong demand. On a reported basis,...
Masimo (MASI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Revised
MASI - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the third quarter of 2022, up 6.4% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The adjustments include acquisition, integration and related costs, and acquired intangible asset amortization expenses, among others. GAAP EPS...
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company slipped 3.1% following the earnings release on Nov 9, 2022. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in...
Cactus (WHD) Shares Rise 6.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
WHD - Free Report) shares have gained 6.8% after reporting strong earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The bottom line rose from the year-ago quarter’s 19 cents. Total quarterly...
Why LYFT Stock Plunges 22.91% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
LYFT - Free Report) have plummeted 22.91% since Nov 7 despite better-than-expected earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) being reported for third-quarter 2022 on the said date. Quarterly earnings also improved on a year-over-year basis. The massive decline may be due to the lower-than-expected revenues reported by this ride-hailing company for the September quarter. Weakness pertaining to rider volumes also disappointed investors.
Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y
HE - Free Report) rose 1.9%, following the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, reflecting investors’ optimism about the outcome. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents for the third quarter of 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 5.6%. The bottom line however declined 1.7% from 58 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Envestnet (ENV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Dim
ENV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surged year over year. Adjusted earnings (excluding 58 cents from non-recurring items) per share of 45 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1% but declined 26.2% year over year. The reported figure lies above the guided range of 40-42 cents.
