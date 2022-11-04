RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who's been missing for over two weeks. Officials with the RBPD said 15-year-old Billy Lee Jet Blunkall left his home on Oct. 20, 2022, and has not been found since. However, his family believes him to be in the Red Bluff area.

