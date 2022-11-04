Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
K-9 'Lido' is newest member of Redding Police Department staff
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) has announced the hiring of a brand-new K-9 officer. RPD has hired a brand new German Shepard by the name of Lido. K-9 Lido is a one-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Officer Tapal and K-9 Lido just completed K-9...
krcrtv.com
Ribbon cut on Chico's new teen center: "Trust and Believe"
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is celebrating a new teen center. “Trust and Believe” is a new youth center on Nelson Street dedicated to at-risk teenagers who don’t qualify for typical afterschool programs. The space will feature spaces for arts and crafts, music, an agricultural...
krcrtv.com
Suspect in City of Shasta Lake stabbing death held to answer on murder charge
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The murder case against a Shasta County man will move forward after he was held to answer Tuesday following a preliminary hearing. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Jasmyne Glasper. Potillor is accused of stabbing Glasper at a residence in Shasta Lake City on April 14.
krcrtv.com
Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
krcrtv.com
1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
A one-year-old is recovering in a Redding hospital after overdosing on Fentanyl, according to police. According to the Redding Police Department, officers were called by Candice Youngblood, 41, after she found her son unconscious and not breathing. The child's father, Adam Valli, 43, had taken the child and started driving to the hospital when he met with paramedics who began medical treatment.
krcrtv.com
Deputies identify victims and suspect in deadly Trinity County shootings
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victims in Monday's deadly shootings. According to deputies, a shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Weaverville business. When deputies responded to the scene they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville dead. Around 9:50...
krcrtv.com
Sherri Papini incarcerated at medium-security facility in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Redding resident Sherri Papini, 40, has been incarcerated at a medium-security federal institution in San Bernardino County. After Papini turned herself in to serve her sentence Tuesday, it has been revealed where she will be staying for her 18-month...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County Sheriff suspends day patrols due to "catastrophic staffing shortage"
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Due to a reportedly "catastrophic staffing shortage" within the Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), officials confirmed on Friday the agency will be suspending daytime patrol services. The suspension begins on Nov. 20, 2022, according to the TCSO. The agency says they've been experiencing difficulties with...
krcrtv.com
Native American archaeological village found at Redding construction site
REDDING, Calif. — A Native American archaeological village were found at a Redding construction site on October 25. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, the Deputy Coroner Investigator was called to the site near Meadow View Drive around 9 a.m. for possible human remains. Because the location was...
krcrtv.com
Amid "catastrophic" staffing issues, Tehama County Sheriff's Office halts daytime patrols
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Just this week, the Tehama County Sheriff’s office announced they will suspend daytime patrols in the county, starting Nov. 20. This decision comes amid what the department calls “catastrophic staffing shortages.”. Currently, the Tehama County Jail is at around 60% of its staffing...
krcrtv.com
Decorated officer Provencio has cost the City of Redding thousands in legal settlements
REDDING, Calif. — Jacob Provencio was named Top Cop in 2017 and, just earlier this year, he was recognized by the city for making 2,000 DUI arrests. However, two settlements from the City of Redding show Provencio has cost the city $145,000 in settlements related to accusations of civil rights violations.
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 15-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over two weeks
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who's been missing for over two weeks. Officials with the RBPD said 15-year-old Billy Lee Jet Blunkall left his home on Oct. 20, 2022, and has not been found since. However, his family believes him to be in the Red Bluff area.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for DUI following crash on South Market Street in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested for driving under the influence following a crash on Monday morning near downtown Redding, according to the Redding Police Department. Police say around 10:00 a.m. they responded to a crash on South Market Street and Grange Street. Shortly before the crash, officers...
krcrtv.com
Home catches fire on on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff Monday morning. Officials are calling it the "Belle Incident," according to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story....
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
krcrtv.com
2 Shasta County schools impacted by inclement weather Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Schools in Shasta County are being impacted by inclement weather, according to the Shasta County Office of Education. French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary School is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to snow, the SCOE said. Castle Rock Union Elementary School in Castella started late Tuesday due...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Northbound Interstate 5 BLOCKED south of Dunsmuir
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 7, 8:50 PM:. Officials with Caltrans District 2 says all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are currently blocked just south of Dunsmuir. Officials said the closure is due to multiple vehicle spinouts in the area. This is a developing story. Check back for...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: I-5 open at Fawndale, Caltrans screening trucks for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 8, 3:46 PM:. Traffic is slowing on Interstate 5, north of Redding, due to chain screenings in the Fawndale area. Caltrans says all vehicles are allowed to pass, however, all trucks and vehicles with trailers are being screened for chains at Exit 689.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Shasta Street closed for railroad work next week in Redding
City of Redding officials said a portion of Shasta Street will be closed next week for the Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, Shasta Street will be closed between California and Oregon streets for construction with detours. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, weather permitting.
krcrtv.com
Early voting results reveal a clear top three in Redding's council race
REDDING, Calif. — As we push ahead after election day, a contentious Redding city council race (10 candidates vying for 3 open seats) has gained some clarity. Unofficially, it appears incumbent Michael Dacquisto, first-time candidate Tenessa Audette, and second-time candidate Jack Munns have secured spots on Redding’s council for next year.
