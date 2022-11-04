Read full article on original website
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Springs, CA
The Sonoran Desert is a complete contrast to what many people picture it. This vast desert that covers Baja, California, Mexico, and Arizona is a beautiful and diverse region with numerous cities and towns thriving. One of the best Sonoran Desert oases is Palm Springs in Riverside County, California. This...
Desert Hot Springs police awarded $105,000 grant for road safety
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase patrols and provide traffic safety programs in an effort to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roads, police said today. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena
With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to
WildLights Celebrates 30 Years at Living Desert
WildLights Celebrates the 30th anniversary of beloved tradition. PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS — Tickets are now on sale for WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. This annual holiday tradition celebrates 30 years by transforming the Zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. The festivities kick off Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October. A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
La Quinta voters lean toward banning some short-term rentals
Voters in La Quinta tonight appeared to favor phasing out and permanently banning non-hosted, short-term vacation rentals in the city by 2025. Early election results indicated that the pro-ban camp was holding a thin lead favoring implementation of Measure A. CLICK HERE TO SEE LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS Results as of 8:50 PM Tuesday 11/8 If
Indian Wells Golf Resort to host “Indian Wells Winterfest”
Indian Wells Golf Resort to host "Indian Wells Winterfest"
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins
As the sixth week of testimony commenced in the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, jurors heard from a Palm Springs detective. Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Palm Springs Police Investigator Edman Escallada executed a search
Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs
Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of
Palm Springs pride events take shape
The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host a two-day pride book festival starting Friday in collaboration with Greater Palm Springs Pride. The Pride on the Page festival will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five panels of LGBTQ+ affirming authors each day at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio, 100 South Palm Canyon Drive.
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
Mizell kitchen expansion begins with a thud at ‘groundbreaking’ event Monday morning
With a thud and a few laughs, the Mizell Center took a major step forward Monday morning into a future that will see it better able to serve the thousands that pass through its doors each year. Driving the news: At a groundbreaking of sorts just before 10 a.m., Mizell...
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
La Quinta Voters to Decide on Ban of Non-Hosted Short-Term Vacation Rentals
(CNS) – Voters in La Quinta Tuesday will decide whether to phase out and permanently ban non-hosted, short-term vacation rentals in the city by 2025. If Measure A passes, renting out a residential dwelling to someone for 30 consecutive days or less while not living on-site or in the unit throughout the occupant’s stay would be prohibited by Dec. 31, 2024.
San Bernardino polling place closed due to evacuations: Here's where to vote instead
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A polling place in San Bernardino has been evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day as heavy rains continue to move through the area Tuesday. The polling location at the Angelus Oaks Fire station at 5766 Frontage Road was closed just after...
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of
