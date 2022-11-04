Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Srinivas wins Iowa House District 30 race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Megan Srinivas won election Tuesday for Iowa House District 30. Srinivas, an infectious disease physician, defeated Jerry Cheevers. She is the youngest woman of color ever elected to the Iowa legislature. Srinivas will represent the south side of Des Moines. “I’m so honored that...
KCCI.com
Miller-Meeks secures victory for Iowa's 1st Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — RepublicanMariannette Miller-Meeks has defeated Democrat Christina Bohannan in the race for Iowa's District 1 representative, according to AP projections. If you don't see results above, click here. Miller-Meeks has worked in medicine, in the military and most recently in Congress. Miller-Meeks said it was concerns...
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
KCCI.com
Iowa elects first Arab American to House seat
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Tuesday's election was historic in more than one respect. Iowa's first Arab American was elected to the State Legislature. Twenty-six-year-old Sami Scheetz won House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids. Scheetz is a Cedar Rapids native. He will also be one of the...
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers
We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
KCCI.com
Brenna Bird wins Iowa attorney general race over longtime AG Tom Miller
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird will become Iowa's next attorney general. If you don't see results above, click here. Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird to concede the race late Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Results show Bird has received 50.8%...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa
A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
KCCI.com
Here are some of the key moments in Iowa from Election Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's 2022 general election was a historic one. Shortly after 8 p.m., the Associated Press projected Kim Reynolds as the winner of the governor's race. With the win, she becomes the first woman to be reelected governor in Iowa. WATCH: AP projects Reynolds as winner...
KCCI.com
New Food Bank of Iowa contract addendum affecting supplies at some pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new requirement by the Food Bank of Iowa is shrinking supplies at some food pantries. The Food Bank asked its partners to commit to a minimum distribution of one three-day food supply once a month. Some partners were on board, but others walked away from their partnership.
KCCI.com
Republicans sweep key Iowa races
DES MOINES, Iowa — Onelection night, Republicans won many key races in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats have lost to their Republican challengers. “Well, we are disappointed with the result, and this...
KCCI.com
Michael Fitzgerald and Roby Smith running in Iowa treasurer race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Michael Fitzgerald is running for reelection as Iowa treasurer. He has served as treasurer for nearly 40 years. He is being challenged by Republican Roby Smith. Smith spent 12 years in the Iowa State House. KCCI's Amanda Rooker sat down with both candidates to...
KCCI.com
Voters reelect Mike Naig for Iowa secretary of agriculture
DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Naig won reelection Tuesday as Iowa's secretary of agriculture. Naig, a Republican, defeated Democrat John Norwood, according to AP projections. He had about 62% of the vote with 87% of votes counted. Naig spent the last four years as secretary of agriculture. His family...
Daily Iowan
COVID-19 relief funds go to free legal help for Iowans
The University of Iowa helped launch a website with the State Library of Iowa to provide information about the types of law free of charge. The website, called the People’s Law Library of Iowa, was paid for through $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Carissa Vogel, UI Law...
KCCI.com
Randy Feenstra wins race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District
Randy Feenstra won reelection Tuesday, defeating challengers Ryan Melton and Bryan Jack Holder, according to AP results. If you don't see results above, click here. Feenstra, a Republican, represents Iowa's 4th Congressional District. Before being elected to Congress, Feenstra worked for the Foreign Candy Company in Hull as Head of...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
KCCI.com
Kim Reynolds easily defeats Deidre DeJear in Iowa governor race
DES MOINES, Iowa — RepublicanKim Reynolds will serve another term as Iowa's governor. If you don't see results above, click here. The AP projected Reynolds as the winner at 8 p.m. She defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear. The two candidates had clashed over tax cuts, education, child care and mental...
KCCI.com
Secretary of State Paul Pate wins reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters have again chosen Paul Pate as Iowa's secretary of state. AP projects Pate, a Republican, as the winner. Pate defeated challenger Joel Miller, a Democrat. With 98% of the votes counted, Pate has collected 60% of the votes. Pate has served as secretary of...
