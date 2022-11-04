ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Apple Draws PayPal Deeper Into its Financial Tools World

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jE1Jv_0iy3KKnb00

Apple’s growing financial technology tools and services are pulling in PayPal and Venmo offerings.

The payments company announced that it is working with Apple on several initiatives "to enhance our offerings for PayPal and Venmo merchants and consumers."

It said in an earnings release it is “leveraging Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology.” As part of the deal, “U.S. merchant customers will soon be able to accept contactless debit or credit cards and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, using an iPhone and the PayPal or Venmo iOS app.”

In addition, PayPal is “Adding Apple Pay as a payment option in PayPal's unbranded checkout flows on merchant platforms, including the PayPal Commerce Platform.”

And in the third initiative, “Next year, U.S. customers will be able to add PayPal and Venmo network-branded credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them anywhere Apple Pay is accepted.

Apple introduced its Tap to Pay technology earlier this year, allowing its phones to act in the same way contactless credit cards do at checkout stands in retail businesses.

PayPal and Venmo offer alternative tools for making payments, allowing easier fund transfers among friends and for merchants.

The financial tech surge is growing, creating alternatives to traditional banking and financial services and tools. The technologies go beyond simply branding credit cards with corporate names. Instead, technology is quickly changing the way transactions are made, posing an increasing threat to established financial services companies.

For the quarter, PayPal reported net revenue of $6.85 billion, up 11%. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $1.08, vs. $1.11 a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

TikTok Signals Companies Are Hurting

TikTok is slashing its revenue target by 20%, signaling that companies are facing a massive slowdown and are cutting their advertising budgets. ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok, a short-video platform, is a social network that has gained popularity, especially among teenagers. Last year TikTok said that over one billion people use...
TheStreet

Robinhood Finds a Way Out of Its Problems

A few months make a huge difference. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report on June 15 found itself in a precarious position. The popular trading app, which fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, came close to a disaster as the crypto industry went through an unprecedented liquidity crisis.
TheStreet

Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
TheStreet

Apple Stock Sits on Key Support Amid Disappointing iPhone Update

Apple (AAPL) stock made some notable headlines over the weekend, curbing its iPhone outlook. That’s as production in China takes a hit due to additional covid lockdowns. Lockdowns in China have been more stringent than in many parts of the world and, at least in Apple’s case, that’s having a real-world impact in its busiest quarter.
TheStreet

Bumpy Road for Coinbase, Microstrategy and Bitcoin

The days and weeks ahead are going to be long, very long, for cryptocurrencies and their related businesses. The industry is once again going through a crisis of confidence which was provoked by the surprise announcement, on Nov. 8, that the young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who appeared as the savior of companies in difficulty last summer, was going to urgently sell his empire to his great rival, Changpeng Zhao, to avoid an unprecedented liquidity crisis.
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Binance No Longer Wants to Buy Cash-Strapped FTX.com

The crisis of confidence in the cryptocurrency industry deepened on November 9 after Binance announced that it would no longer buy FTX.com, owned by ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. The day before, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and co-founder of Binance, the world's largest bitcoin buying and selling platform by volume, announced that...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
TheStreet

Costco's Credit Card Changes in a Way You Won't Like

Credit card companies might not be all the same, but they have to work hard to differentiate themselves to customers. Consumers might not understand the finer points of what separates Visa from American Express, but they do have an understanding of which card gives them more perks. Credit card companies...
TheStreet

Coinbase Says It's in No Danger of Running Out of Cash

Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report wants to take the lead. The most popular platform for trading cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in the United States wants to be proactive and not let speculation dominate its news. After the unexpected debacle of FTX.com, one of its big rivals, Coinbase wants...
TheStreet

Here’s When to Buy the Dip in Disney Stock

Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report stock is down about 11% so far on Wednesday as the company missed on estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue results. A top- and bottom-line miss is never an ideal scenario, particularly in a bear market and especially for a stock trapped in a vicious downtrend.
TheStreet

Crypto Shaken and Threatened By the Clash Between Two Billionaires

Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao are two young billionaires. Their respective fortunes are linked to their investments in the young crypto industry that wants to completely disrupt the financial services sector. Bankman-Fried is worth $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao is worth $18.3 billion,...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Promises to Fix the World's Biggest Problem

Elon Musk likes to make bold promises. His promises are often wild, daring. They sometimes earn him ridicule, such as when he promised in January 2022 that Tesla (TSLA) vehicles would be autonomous by the end of the year. Basically, Tesla vehicles would be able to drive themselves. "I would...
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, November 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Path, Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers and Treasury bond yield eased, as investors peered into another key week for domestic markets amid questions over the Federal Reserve's appetite for prolonged rate hikes.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
TheStreet

Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report, Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
89K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy