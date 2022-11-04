ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
