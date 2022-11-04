Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Powder Spring police officer help saves marathon runner’s life after collapse
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Powder Springs police officer is being called a hero for saving a man’s life after he collapsed on a popular trail. It was all captured on the officer’s dash camera video. The sound of sirens echoed through the woods around Silver Comet Trail...
58-Year-Old Peter DeToyffoli Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Clayton County, GA)
Clayton County Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-75 that claimed a life. The crash happened near Forest Parkway and Tara Boulevard around 3 a.m. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Peter DeToyffoli.
Man injured in shooting at Midtown gas station
A dispute led to a shooting that left a man injured at a Midtown Atlanta gas station Tuesday night, according to police.
Parents upset after 15-year-old boy stabbed at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 15-year-old student was stabbed at a Clayton County high school last week. Paramedics told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the boy was stabbed twice at Morrow High School in Ellenwood. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Multiple students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school classroom at Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County on Monday morning. DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured, including three children and the driver. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen. According...
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
Cops: Man kidnaps couple after robbing Coweta County home at gunpoint
A man kidnapped a couple and forced them to drive him to the interstate after taking multiple items from their Coweta Co...
2 people injured in apartment fire started by 12-year-old, mother says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured in a DeKalb apartment fire early Monday morning. The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to Channel 2 that they were working a fire on Glenwood Road. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the scene and spoke with the owner of...
WTVM
LaGrange officers investigate aggravated assault after shots fired in home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are investigating an aggravated assault after shots were fired into a home. On November 5, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Glenn Robertson Street in reference to shots fired into a home in the area. According to officials, the...
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound sideswiped another and then proceeded to drive across the median where the vehicle struck another car traveling westbound. The driver of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
The Citizen Online
6-hour SWAT standoff ends in arrest of man, 27, for assault, child molestation
A north Fayette County man with a knife is in custody after a six-hour standoff at a mobile home park with officers having to tase him to take him into custody. Christopher A. Smith, 27, was charged with child molestation and aggravated assault, according to Fayette County Jail records. Sheriff...
