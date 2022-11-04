Read full article on original website
Vitalant Declares Blood Supply Shortage Calls on Donors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood levels are critically low says, Tori Robbins, Communications Manager at Vitalant, a non profit blood provider. Despite November being National Prematurity Awareness Month, Robbins makes it known that blood donations have gone down and they are in critical need of O positive & negative blood types, blood platelets and AB plasma. Robbins is urging everyone who is eligible to make an appointment or visit their website, https://www.vitalant.org and donate now.
Communities nationwide play a big role in helping animal shelters
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work shelters in the community do in order to help animals. According to National Today, the term ‘animal shelter’ originated after the use of ‘pound’ took on a negative connotation. The Humane Society of the United States founded the week as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the different roles animal shelters in communities all over the country take in order to help out animals in the area. Many shelters in the states are non-profits which means they rely on community support in order to continue providing vital services for animals.
Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Meade County Commission heard an ordinance about proposed construction of a shooting range complex off Elk Vale Road. The announcement of the potential $10 million shooting range complex was met with opposition, with people citing concerns about safety, fire, and crime. To address those...
South Dakota Mines gets million-dollar upgrade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center. The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ million-dollar...
Rapid City human relations work is recognized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home. You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12...
Richard sentenced to life for murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year-old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July. Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on...
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s election day and voting is a constitutional right that a lot of Americans take advantage of. However certain generations are found to vote more consistently than others. Voting habits can vary along generational lines; some will vote for a candidate only if they...
Hill City coach reflects on first season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
