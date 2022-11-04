Read full article on original website
Timothy Miller, 79
Timothy Miller, age 79, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (November 4, 2022) in Louisville, KY. He was born on December 7, 1942 in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of the late Albert and June Fligor Miller. He was a professor of mathematics at Western Kentucky University and was a member...
$30 million investment from Western Ky. Distilling Co. to create nearly 3 dozen jobs in Ohio Co.
The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is investing $22 million to construct a whiskey distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. Gov. Andy Beshear and company officials made the announcement on Tuesday. The investment, which could grow to $30 million with a second phase, is expected to create 35 full-time jobs...
Omer Ray Higdon, 72
Omer Ray Higdon, age 72, of Leitchfield, passed away, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born December 22, 1949, in Grayson County, to the late, Joseph Ray and Anna Mildred Casey Higdon. He was a retired mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
Billie Jean Willis (White), 90
Billie Jean Willis (White), age 90, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, (November 3, 2022). She was born to the late Latna and Pearl Miller White. Billie retired from the Grayson County High School lunchroom. She loved to travel with her family and take new...
Hart Co. man arrested on murder charge
A Hart County man has been arrested for killing a Glasgow man during an altercation on Monday. Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting that occurred at 92 Eve Highway, between Magnolia and Hardyville, at approximately 5:45 Monday night. State police said the preliminary investigation indicates that 62-year-old Dennis Wayne...
Grayson Co. H.S. freshman, already a community activist, selected to serve as Youth Advocate for Kentucky
Continuing his advocacy of others, a Grayson County High School freshman and yes, longtime community activist, has been selected to serve as the 2023 Youth Advocate for Kentucky. Daniel Clay Ratley was chosen to participate in the prestigious Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the...
Wildfire consumes up to 500 acres in Estill Co. Elevated fire danger in Grayson Co.
A wildfire has consumed up to 500 acres in Estill County. Estill County Emergency Management estimates, as of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned between 300 and 500 acres of land. Fire crews are concentrating on protecting property, as the Kentucky Department of “Forestry is providing manpower and equipment to help try and contain the fire.”
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
Man behaving erratically struck, killed trying to run across I-65 in Hardin Co.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday while running across I-65 in Hardin County. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 when Hardin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road on the report of a man behaving in an erratic manner, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
ALERT: Enhanced threat of wildfires in Grayson Co. on Tuesday
Grayson County and much central and western Kentucky are under an enhanced threat of wildfires on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS says the increased risk of wildfires Tuesday afternoon is based on relative humidity values forecast to drop to near 20 percent, while northeasterly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour will be present across the region.
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement investigating shooting in Hart Co.
The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Hart County. The shooting, which resulted in a male shot multiple times in the chest, occurred on Eve Highway, just off Hwy 31-E between Magnolia and Hardyville. The shooting occurred not long before 6:00 Monday...
Leitchfield elects new mayor, 3 new council members
The city of Leitchfield elected a new mayor and three new city council members on Tuesday. In a fiercely fought battle for Leitchfield mayor, former councilman Harold Miller defeated incumbent Mayor Rick Embry by over 22 percentage points (61.1 percent to 38.9 percent) and 337 votes – 928 to 591 — to become the new mayor.
Elderly Grayson Co. couple injured in crash with dump truck
An elderly Grayson County couple has been injured after a truck crashed into the rear of a dump truck. Friday night at approximately 6:35, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin, the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 12000 block of Grayson Springs Road.
