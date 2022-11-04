Grayson County and much central and western Kentucky are under an enhanced threat of wildfires on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS says the increased risk of wildfires Tuesday afternoon is based on relative humidity values forecast to drop to near 20 percent, while northeasterly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour will be present across the region.

