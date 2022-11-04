WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — A referendum which would have consolidated Southwood Jr/Sr High School and Northfield Jr/Sr High School in Wabash has failed to pass by a large margin. With every precinct reported, the election results showed a nearly 80/20 split, with 79.4% of voters going against the referendum that would have merged the two high schools and turned the old buildings into schools for preschool through eighth grade students.

WABASH, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO