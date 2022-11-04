Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
3rd time’s a charm: Kyle Miller wins Statehouse seat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kyle Miller is headed to Indianapolis. Miller defeated Republican Davyd Jones with nearly 56 percent of the vote in Tuesday night’s election. When he launched his campaigned, Miller said he was focused on “making sure families have what they need to thrive.”
WANE-TV
DNR properties offering free admission on Black Friday
(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday all DNR properties will have free admission on Black Friday, which is Nov. 25. In addition to offering free admission, the DNR also announced a picnic package Hoosiers can win through the DNR’s Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).
WANE-TV
Kim Moppert, Stephanie Veit win At-Large SACS School Board seats
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a five-person race where four people garnered at least 22% of the vote, Kim Moppert (26.9%) and Stephanie Veit (22.8%) were the two who came out on top to win the two open At-Large Southwest Allen County School Board seats Tuesday. Although Moppert...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
WANE-TV
Here’s where you can support veterans in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is around the corner, but we don’t have to wait for the annual holiday to support those in our community who have served our country. There are plenty of businesses in Fort Wayne that were founded by veterans who keep on...
WANE-TV
Medal of Honor recipient visits Indiana Tech
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech welcomed one of only 65 living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor Tuesday to talk about stories from his life. Sgt. Allen Lynch received his Medal of Honor in 1970 for his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
WANE-TV
Clear bag policy ditched for Komets home games
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The security policy for fans attending Fort Wayne Komets home games has been changed. Beginning Friday, November 11, the clear bag policy will no longer be in effect. However all bags will still be subject to a search and large duffel bags or backpacks are not...
WANE-TV
Local tourism to receive nearly $1M in ARPA funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, nearly $1 million in funding was approved to help a number of organizations in Fort Wayne for the sake of increasing local tourism. The $999,995.13 was split up as follows:. Science Central – $100,000.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
WANE-TV
2 new restaurants coming to Georgetown Square
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
WANE-TV
Watch: Dashcam catches likely meteor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A possible meteor was caught on a vehicle’s dash cam as it drove through Fort Wayne Tuesday night. Mitchell Myers told WANE 15 he was driving along Hadley Road around 10:03 p.m. Tuesday night when he saw what appeared to be a bright meteor flash across the south sky.
WANE-TV
USF to move forward with ‘master plan’ that includes centralized student center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced Wednesday it will be moving forward with a “master plan” that will attempt to enhance the university’s main campus. Among those enhancements included the development of a centralized student center, which has an anticipated...
WANE-TV
Southwood, Northfield consolidation plan fails to pass
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — A referendum which would have consolidated Southwood Jr/Sr High School and Northfield Jr/Sr High School in Wabash has failed to pass by a large margin. With every precinct reported, the election results showed a nearly 80/20 split, with 79.4% of voters going against the referendum that would have merged the two high schools and turned the old buildings into schools for preschool through eighth grade students.
WANE-TV
Carroll, Bishop Dwenger win back-to-back state cheer titles
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — There’s a lot to cheer about at Carroll and Bishop Dwenger. Both schools won state cheerleading championships at the IASP State Finals on Saturday. Carroll won the Varsity Coed Division and Bishop Dwenger won the Varsity B Division. This is the second straight...
WANE-TV
Carroll Middle School field trip paused due to bomb threat; student removed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Carroll Middle School field trip was disrupted Wednesday when a student on a school bus reportedly made a bomb threat. According to a release from Northwest Allen County Schools, 8th grade students were being transported to a field trip when a student made a threat that they had a bomb on the bus.
WANE-TV
Santa display going up in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Santa and his Reindeer holiday display is going up. Crews began installing the massive lighted display on the side of the PNC Building along Main Street early Wednesday. The display won’t be lit, of course, until downtown Fort Wayne’s Night...
WANE-TV
First round of leaf collection extended a day in north side neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Street Department crews will work Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 in north side neighborhoods because of the large amount of leaves they still need to pickup. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates are provided daily...
WANE-TV
NACS voters keep school board incumbents
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Voters appeared to choose the status quo with the Northwest Allen County school board Tuesday night. Incumbent Kristi Schlatter, who has been on the board since 2017, is the unofficial winner after running against Benjamin MacDonald for the seat in District 3. Voters could...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Winchester, Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads at approximately 3:58 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, a motorcycle was down...
