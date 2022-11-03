Read full article on original website
Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma
R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Al B. Sure! says doctors were unsure he'd 'make it' after 2-month coma: 'Forever grateful'
Sure! said his health ordeal began in July when he lost feeling on the left side of his body and “fell over” while working in the studio.
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
John Legend: I Wasn’t A Good Partner To Chrissy
John Legend admitted that he “wasn’t a great partner” to Chrissy Teigen at the beginning of their relationship.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy
For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son. The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery
Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
