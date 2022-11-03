ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Aabha Gopan

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery

Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
