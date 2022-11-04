Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL 's worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23 and was limited.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers' McCaffrey, Dolphins' Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs' Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend's come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That doesn't mean he wants to do it again.
Citrus County Chronicle
Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Citrus County Chronicle
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more.
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith. Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers use bye week to get healthy for 2nd half of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual. The week off came at a good time for the banged-up Niners, who got several key players back...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
Citrus County Chronicle
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, now with the Dallas Cowboys, will return to Lambeau Field on Sunday to face the team he...
Citrus County Chronicle
LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news
So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday's game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
Comments / 0