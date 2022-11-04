LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.

