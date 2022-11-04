Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | A win over Louisville would be big, but not the biggest ever for Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Here's the prevailing narrative: If Bellarmine were to beat Louisville on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center, it would be the biggest win in the program's history. Here's the reality: It would not be. It would be a big win. But to people who have...
wdrb.com
Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
Democrat Craig Greenberg wins race for Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Craig Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf and eight other challengers Tuesday in the race for Louisville mayor. Greenberg, 49, is a businessman and attorney who was making his first bid for elected office. The 67-year-old Dieruf, the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, was trying to become the first GOP mayor of merged city-county government.
wdrb.com
Recent success of Kentucky Republicans in Frankfort bleeding into southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, whether you lived in the city or near the coal mines, the majority of voting Kentuckians shared a political identity: the Democratic Party. As recently as 2016, Democrats held a 53-47 majority in the state House of Representatives. But the night former President Donald...
wdrb.com
Port of Madison, Indiana, to be upgraded as city enters agreement with American Queen Voyages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists. The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
wdrb.com
1 dead after motorcycle hit a utility pole near Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle crash near the Schnitzelburg neighborhood killed a man early Wednesday morning. In a news release, Louisville Metro Police said 6th Division officers were called to Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue just after midnight. That's near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Shelby Street. When...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes moving into space in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dessert shop will move into a new home next month. The owners of Big Nita's Cheesecakes announced Wednesday that the shop would be moving to East Main Street. It will occupy the building Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving out of this weekend before its relocation to the Highlands.
wdrb.com
Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pleasure Ridge Park, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Pleasure Ridge Park on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
Phoenix Hill Church reopens as luxury apartments and lofts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church built in 1867 is now the home to dozens of high-end, upscale apartments. Maven @ 806 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood officially held its grand opening Wednesday, although some tenants have been living there for several months. While it is new on the...
wdrb.com
The New Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen in New Albany has breakfast classics and Mexican favorites
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- Wake up with the Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen in Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the recently opened brunch spot in New Albany. The newly renovated space on State Street, formerly a Bob Evans Restaurant, has a new atmosphere. Executive chef and...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's new drone finds missing Shepherdsville woman in 15 minutes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 near Henry County temporarily shut down due to vehicle fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 71 is temporarily closed due to a vehicle fire on Monday night. Kentucky State Police's Campbellsburg Post dispatch confirmed a semitruck caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Both northbound lanes were shut down while crews cleared the scene. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
