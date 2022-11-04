ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Democrat Craig Greenberg wins race for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Craig Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf and eight other challengers Tuesday in the race for Louisville mayor. Greenberg, 49, is a businessman and attorney who was making his first bid for elected office. The 67-year-old Dieruf, the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, was trying to become the first GOP mayor of merged city-county government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Big Nita's Cheesecakes moving into space in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dessert shop will move into a new home next month. The owners of Big Nita's Cheesecakes announced Wednesday that the shop would be moving to East Main Street. It will occupy the building Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving out of this weekend before its relocation to the Highlands.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pleasure Ridge Park, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Pleasure Ridge Park on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Phoenix Hill Church reopens as luxury apartments and lofts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church built in 1867 is now the home to dozens of high-end, upscale apartments. Maven @ 806 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood officially held its grand opening Wednesday, although some tenants have been living there for several months. While it is new on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy