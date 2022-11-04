ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line

UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all of its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched FX2-Division line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand new...
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
Tualatin Police Log: Counterfeit $100 bills passed at supermarket

The Tualatin Police Department looks into alleged fraud and more from Oct. 25-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 25 A man reported that his car was broken into in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A caller reported that an apartment in the 17800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway should be vacant, but a man was inside. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Officers responded...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
On the hunt for fall colors in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're heading to northern Clark County to search for the fall colors at Moulton Falls and Lucia Falls. Apparently, we went straight from summer to winter in a flash! OK, maybe not, but a dry summer and warm October did have something to do with the changing color of the leaves, or lack thereof, depending on where you look.
