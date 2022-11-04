Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
KGW
Portland charter reform projected to pass
Measure 26-228 is projected to pass, according to The Oregonian. The measure will overhaul the way Portland's government runs.
WWEEK
The Owner of An Abandoned Car Wash Doesn’t Have to Pay Property Taxes Because He Pledges It Will Someday Be Affordable Housing
Address: 5733 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Square footage: 2,832 square feet (car wash); 0.37 acres (entire lot) The derelict car wash tucked behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard gives no indication it’s about to become housing, unless you count the tents.
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
KGW
Initial results show more Yes votes than No votes for Portland charter reform
City officials said the measure was still too close to call Tuesday evening. If passed, it would dramatically overhaul Portland’s form of government.
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all of its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched FX2-Division line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand new...
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
Environmental groups raise concerns over Portland Public Schools’ climate pledge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several environmental groups are raising concerns that Portland Public Schools’ actions don’t line up with the promises it made in a sweeping climate policy adopted by the district earlier this year. In a letter sent last month, more than a dozen groups and individuals...
KGW
Gonzalez takes the lead in early Portland City Council results
Early returns showed challenger with a large lead over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Their race is the only Portland City Council seat on the ballot.
Gonzalez projected to win race for Portland City Council against Hardesty
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez is the projected winner in the race for Portland City Council, ousting Jo Ann Hardesty, according to The Oregonian. Updated results posted Wednesday morning for the Portland City Council race showed 55% votes for Gonzalez and 45% votes for incumbent Hardesty. Gonzalez and Hardesty...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
Tualatin Police Log: Counterfeit $100 bills passed at supermarket
The Tualatin Police Department looks into alleged fraud and more from Oct. 25-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 25 A man reported that his car was broken into in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A caller reported that an apartment in the 17800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway should be vacant, but a man was inside. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Officers responded...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
On the hunt for fall colors in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're heading to northern Clark County to search for the fall colors at Moulton Falls and Lucia Falls. Apparently, we went straight from summer to winter in a flash! OK, maybe not, but a dry summer and warm October did have something to do with the changing color of the leaves, or lack thereof, depending on where you look.
Police shoot man after he reportedly set a car on fire in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers shot a man during an armed confrontation after they responded to a report of him trying to set a car on fire in Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. The man is under arrest and being treated for a gunshot wound. A large number of...
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
Christmas tree arrives at Pioneer Square ahead of the holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — After being held virtually for two years, the 38th Tree Lighting Ceremony — a Portland tradition — will return to in person this year on Friday, Nov. 25. The 75-foot tall holiday tree arrived to Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday morning. The tree was...
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
