Related
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
NBC Los Angeles
Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs
Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees. In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history." Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the...
NBC Los Angeles
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Shares of Lyft plummeted 22.9% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets were on a little bit of a roll ahead of Election Day, as investors had bet on partisan gridlock in the next Congress. Yet, by Wednesday morning, the balance of power had yet to be decided. Early results showed Democrats outperforming expectations (more on that below), with several key seats yet to be divided. Many investors are keen on the parties sharing power in Washington, seeing it as a way to contain spending, especially as high inflation grips the economy. And as long as inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has said it is prepared to keep raising interest rates – a pledge that has weighed on stocks. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Binance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Leaving the Crypto Exchange on the Brink of Collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
NBC Los Angeles
Binance's Rescue of FTX Shows No Crypto Company Is ‘Too Big to Fail,' Experts Say
Despite FTX being the fourth-biggest crypto exchange, the company wasn't immune from the downturn in digital assets. "It shows that no one is too big to fail," said Pascal Gauthier, CEO of crypto wallet firm Ledger. "FTX seemed untouchable." Economists say crypto is not yet of a "systemic" scale where...
NBC Los Angeles
This 22-Year-Old Survives Lebanon With a Bitcoin Mining Business That's Been Earning $20,000 a Month
Ahmad Abu Daher, 22, says he and his team of more than 40 Lebanese and Syrian employees are working around the clock to man thousands of machines across the country. He got into the business after graduating from university into an environment of financial chaos, as the country's banking system collapses and hyperinflation takes root.
NBC Los Angeles
Roblox Shares Sink After Reporting Bigger Loss Than Expected
Shares of Roblox closed down 21% Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter loss but beat analyst estimates for bookings revenue. Roblox reported 58.8 million average daily active users, up 24% from a year earlier. Shares of Roblox closed down 21% Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter loss but...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
NBC Los Angeles
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
NBC Los Angeles
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
