Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets were on a little bit of a roll ahead of Election Day, as investors had bet on partisan gridlock in the next Congress. Yet, by Wednesday morning, the balance of power had yet to be decided. Early results showed Democrats outperforming expectations (more on that below), with several key seats yet to be divided. Many investors are keen on the parties sharing power in Washington, seeing it as a way to contain spending, especially as high inflation grips the economy. And as long as inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has said it is prepared to keep raising interest rates – a pledge that has weighed on stocks. Read live market updates here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO