Titusville Herald
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warning posted
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A blizzard warning has been posted from much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches (45 centimeters) in some areas Thursday. The storm system tracking to the northeast from the Rockies and sweeping into the...
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Almost all claims dismissed in alleged racial traffic stop
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed much of a lawsuit filed by two Black men who said they were subjected to a racially motivated and humiliating traffic stop last year by sheriff’s deputies in southeast Louisiana. The judge’s Tuesday ruling kept alive a claim from...
Attorneys seek information about halted execution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an Alabama inmate, who had his lethal injection called off because of intravenous line difficulties, said they want to see information, such as the names and qualifications of execution team members, to understand what went awry. Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. held a...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 5, 2022. Kids and adults with behavioral or developmental conditions too often have sparse treatment options. Minnesota’s high-needs kids and their families should have better options than an Airbnb rental when a crisis strikes. Yet for a West St. Paul family this year, the hotel...
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more...
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise police spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
Oregon gun control, health care measures too early to call
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters appeared closely divided late Tuesday on measures that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers and amend the state's constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a human right. With roughly 40% of the vote counted in the vote-by-mail state,...
Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Ezell has defeated a Democrat and a Libertarian candidate in a south Mississippi congressional race, allowing Republicans to retain control of the seat. Ezell defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the southern 4th District. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal...
Democrat Mrvan holds onto NW Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push...
Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District elected a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Democrat Jill Tokuda defated Republican Joe Akana in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands.
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. November 3, 2022. When Pennsylvania confronts its own problems, stealing great ideas from other states is not a crime — it’s commendable. Facing a severe, nationwide shortage of substitute teachers, Pennsylvania should steal an idea from Ohio that would raise the number of substitute teachers by dropping some of the requirements to do it.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Miami Herald. November 7, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis’ crackdown on voter fraud is all ‘gotcha!’ and no real solutions. How did the state of Florida allow 20 felons to get voter-registration cards if they were clearly ineligible to get their rights restored?. That his own administration failed to...
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT. Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided...
Voters in Vermont approve a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Voters in Vermont approve a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion.
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Why AP called Pennsylvania governor race for Josh Shapiro
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro's lead in the Pennsylvania governor's race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn't overtake Shapiro's lead. That's when The Associated Press called the contest early...
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet reelected to US Senate
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting businessman and first-time challenger Joe O’Dea, the rare Republican candidate to run on his support of Roe v. Wade. Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an...
