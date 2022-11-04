Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton. Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock’s third term in office and Hunter’s second.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO