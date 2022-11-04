Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Notes: Why we love sports
It’s never too early to be a hero. Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe probably does not see himself as a hero.
Johnson City Press
Saylors ready for last dance at Greene Stadium
Jacob Saylors can’t believe it’s coming to an end. East Tennessee State’s star running back will take the field at Greene Stadium for one last time Saturday as the Bucs play host to Western Carolina.
Johnson City Press
Reserves lift ETSU past Emory & Henry
East Tennessee State’s basketball team showed something it didn’t have last year in its season opener. The Bucs have some depth.
Johnson City Press
South Carolina hands ETSU women historic loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Brenda Mock Brown era got underway for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team with a historic loss. South Carolina, the defending national champion, beat the Bucs 101-31 Monday night. It was the largest margin of defeat in the ETSU program’s history, surpassing a 66-point loss to North Carolina in 2002.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Johnson City Press
Cloudland's McKinney running into record books
They like to run in Roan Mountain. Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.
Johnson City Press
Bucs learning life lessons in tough season
The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 7
Nov. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several articles with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 6. Readers learned that “A.M. Molesworth has gone to Blacksburg, N.C., where he is superintending the construction of a branch of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway.”
Johnson City Press
Jenny Brock, John Hunter reelected to Johnson City Commission
Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton. Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock’s third term in office and Hunter’s second.
Johnson City Press
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
Voters in Erwin and the town of Unicoi each returned an incumbent to their respective boards of Mayor and Aldermen, while voters in Unicoi also chose not to retain an incumbent. In Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox-Vaughn and...
Johnson City Press
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash
The Virginia State Police is still investigating a Nov. 3 single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, 69-year-olf Arnold Howell of Wellington died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter of a mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
Johnson City Press
Voices of the Mountains 'honoring our veterans'
KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
Johnson City Press
No surprises in Carter County voting
ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races. In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Johnson City Press
ETSU planning jazz, orchestra concerts
The East Tennessee State University Department of Music has planned two concerts later this month at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. On Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m., the ETSU Jazz Ensemble presents Fusion Music featuring the works of Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Weather Report and more. Joining the band are special guest artists Justin Stanton, a graduate of ETSU and a member of the Grammy-winning band Snarky Puppy, along with new ETSU saxophone professor Brian Rodesch.
Johnson City Press
New Fastpace Health clinic to open in Johnson City
Fastpace Health will soon open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Johnson City. The clinic at 1800 W. Market St. will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
