NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Pull Back as Investors Await U.S. Midterm Results

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Wednesday as global investors await the results of the U.S. midterm elections. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4% by early afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1.7% as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Utilities bucked the downward trend to add 0.6%.
NBC Los Angeles

Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets were on a little bit of a roll ahead of Election Day, as investors had bet on partisan gridlock in the next Congress. Yet, by Wednesday morning, the balance of power had yet to be decided. Early results showed Democrats outperforming expectations (more on that below), with several key seats yet to be divided. Many investors are keen on the parties sharing power in Washington, seeing it as a way to contain spending, especially as high inflation grips the economy. And as long as inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has said it is prepared to keep raising interest rates – a pledge that has weighed on stocks. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles

Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations

The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
NBC Los Angeles

Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
NBC Los Angeles

Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Launches Carbon Offset Program to Help Developing Countries Speed Clean Energy Transition

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry on Wednesday unveiled a carbon offset plan that would allow corporations to fund renewable energy projects in developing countries that are struggling to transition away from fossil fuels. The program, called the Energy Transition Accelerator, is in partnership with philanthropic groups like the Rockefeller Foundation...
The Guardian

Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Tumbles to Its Lowest in Nearly 2 Years; Solana Drops Another 40%

Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of FTX and Binance's offer to bail it out. Bitcoin fell 7% to $16,929.01, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it hit a new bear market low of $16,521.60, its lowest level since November 2020, according to Coin Metrics. It reached its all-time high of $68,982.20 one year ago Thursday. Meanwhile, ether fell 12% to $1,162.46.
NBC Los Angeles

The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...

