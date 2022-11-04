ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfields, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater

Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
WINDHAM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
KITTERY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Car Crashes into Tree in East Kingston, NH, 1 Killed

The passenger in a car that went off Stumpfield Road in East Kingston and crashed into tree was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. New Hampshire State Police said that a 2009 Scion heading south on Stumpfield Road crossed the road and went into the woods near North Road around 10 p.m. The driver, Timothy Gundy, 30, of Exeter was taken to Exeter Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
EAST KINGSTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours

Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You Never Know What You Might Find at These 15 Antique Stores in New Hampshire

You never know what you might find at an antique store. To this writer, visiting an antique store is a bit like bargain-hunting or going to a thrift store. Sure, there are some differences. You typically have to shift through trash to find treasure at a thrift store, whereas most things at antique stores inherently have some value. Items at antique stores are also likely to cost more money than something you find at your local Saver's or Goodwill.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Whoopie Pie Gender Reveal is So Sweet and So Maine

Would you ever participate in a gender reveal? Gender reveals seem to be all the rave over the past few years, from giant balloons filled with confetti to cutting into a cake to see if you are having a boy or girl. Gender reveals are exciting to the soon-to-be parents as well as their family and friends. Sometimes, it can even be exciting for those helping with the reveal.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy