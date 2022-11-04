ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Falls to Its Lowest Level in Nearly Two Years as Binance Abandons FTX Deal

Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market absorbed the potential collapse of popular crypto exchange FTX. Prices were pressured to start the day and plunged by late afternoon as Binance, the largest global exchange by volume, abandoned plans to acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX after a due diligence exam and recent reports of mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations of FTX.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs

Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees. In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history." Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022

Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
Qatar Offers Housing Accommodations Amid World Cup Safety Concerns

Qatar is unveiling its housing accommodations for fans with just over a week remaining until the kickoff of the 2022 World Cup. On Wednesday, event organizers reported that more than 90,000 accommodations had been reserved in Qatar, adding that they still had availability for up to 25,000 more reservations. These accommodations include everything from apartments, fan villages, hotels and even cruise ships.
Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."
