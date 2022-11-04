Read full article on original website
Related
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden says he hopes to use an anticipated meeting with China's President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia
NBC Chicago
U.S. Likely Headed for Mild Recession in 2023, Former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren Says
A U.S. recession is "quite likely" next year, former Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Tuesday. Rosengren told CNBC that interest rates may need to rise to 5.5%, higher than the level expected by investors, to stem inflation. Rosengren also said that the unemployment rate would need to rise...
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Watch Midterm Results, Await Inflation Data
Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as investors await new inflation data and eye election results. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 5 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also near flat. It follows a day of losses with the Dow dropping...
Jim Cramer Warns That Growth Stocks Could See ‘More Horror' After CPI Data Release
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned that growth stocks could take another beating if the October consumer price index reading shows that inflation is still running rampant. Investors will parse through the October report, set for release Thursday morning, for any signs that inflation has cooled. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Bitcoin Falls to Its Lowest Level in Nearly Two Years as Binance Abandons FTX Deal
Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market absorbed the potential collapse of popular crypto exchange FTX. Prices were pressured to start the day and plunged by late afternoon as Binance, the largest global exchange by volume, abandoned plans to acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX after a due diligence exam and recent reports of mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations of FTX.
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Brace for ‘Mass Attacks' on Power Grid, Zelenskyy Says; Kyiv's Residents Told to Prepare to Evacuate
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Iranian drones, which Ukraine says Russia is using to attack its cities and energy networks, could be used to launch another barrage of attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Binance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Leaving the Crypto Exchange on the Brink of Collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs
Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees. In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history." Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
Here's a Rundown of Tech Companies Who've Announced Layoffs in 2022
Meta cut 11,000 jobs Wednesday in the biggest tech layoff of 2022. The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs this year in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in...
Qatar Offers Housing Accommodations Amid World Cup Safety Concerns
Qatar is unveiling its housing accommodations for fans with just over a week remaining until the kickoff of the 2022 World Cup. On Wednesday, event organizers reported that more than 90,000 accommodations had been reserved in Qatar, adding that they still had availability for up to 25,000 more reservations. These accommodations include everything from apartments, fan villages, hotels and even cruise ships.
Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
A recruitment office in St Petersburg has issued a draft notice to a missing Russian sailor who was onboard the flagship Moskva missile cruiser, which sank in the Black Sea in April. According to a report by the local news website Fontanka, the parents of the sailor, named Mikhail, who...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0