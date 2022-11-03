Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Top Rated Best Dallas Drug Crime Defense Lawyer John Helms Offers New Case Study
Rated Best Dallas Drug Defense Lawyer John Helms Helps Defend Texans Indicted On Controlled Substance Possession Drug Charges. Dallas State and Federal Drug Defense recently published a case study by criminal defense attorney John Helms that details:. Meth trafficking arrests. What Is Drug Possession?. What Is Drug Possession In Texas?
Supreme Court denies review of Amber Guyger murder case and 10-year prison term
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger today lost her final appeal. The US Supreme Court denied a review of her murder case and 10-year prison term.
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
WFAA
Mesquite police looking for attempted burglar that shot store clerk
Police said the clerk was conscious when they got to the store. The clerk told them the suspect demanded money and shot at them before fleeing.
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
twulasso.com
Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students
Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
Texas judge exonerates man accused in deadly house fire
Garland “Butch” Martin was convicted of three counts of capital murder in 1999 for the February 1998 deaths of his wife, three-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter. He was given three life sentences.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor in Spiked IV Case Asks Judge to Release Him From Jail
The doctor accused of poisoning patients by spiking their IV bags at a Dallas surgery center asked a judge on Wednesday to release him from jail pending his trial. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz has been in custody since Sept. 19 when a judge agreed with prosecutors who argued Ortiz was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Killer Anesthesiologist Files Motion for Release
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, the disgraced criminal anesthesiologist indicted for allegedly tampering with IV bags and causing at least four medical emergencies at a Dallas surgical center, filed a motion for his release on Wednesday. He argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a continued danger to the community,...
Inmate walks away from federal prison in Seagoville, officials say
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for an inmate it says walked away from a satellite camp in North Texas. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was discovered missing from a satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville. Gallegos was serving a 160-month sentence for possession...
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
Inmate walks away from minimum security facility in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, after officials said he walked away from a satellite camp in Seagoville.Gallegos took off, according to prison officials, on Oct. 31 from the minimum security camp located next to the Federal Correctional Institution.He was serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said. Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is one of 109 offenders currently serving time at the facility. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified, officials said. Anyone with information on Gallegos's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214.767.0836.
klif.com
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
