Seagoville, TX

KTEN.com

Top Rated Best Dallas Drug Crime Defense Lawyer John Helms Offers New Case Study

Rated Best Dallas Drug Defense Lawyer John Helms Helps Defend Texans Indicted On Controlled Substance Possession Drug Charges. Dallas State and Federal Drug Defense recently published a case study by criminal defense attorney John Helms that details:. Meth trafficking arrests. What Is Drug Possession?. What Is Drug Possession In Texas?
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
twulasso.com

Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students

Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctor in Spiked IV Case Asks Judge to Release Him From Jail

The doctor accused of poisoning patients by spiking their IV bags at a Dallas surgery center asked a judge on Wednesday to release him from jail pending his trial. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz has been in custody since Sept. 19 when a judge agreed with prosecutors who argued Ortiz was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Alleged Killer Anesthesiologist Files Motion for Release

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, the disgraced criminal anesthesiologist indicted for allegedly tampering with IV bags and causing at least four medical emergencies at a Dallas surgical center, filed a motion for his release on Wednesday. He argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a continued danger to the community,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Inmate walks away from federal prison in Seagoville, officials say

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for an inmate it says walked away from a satellite camp in North Texas. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was discovered missing from a satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville. Gallegos was serving a 160-month sentence for possession...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Inmate walks away from minimum security facility in Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, after officials said he walked away from a satellite camp in Seagoville.Gallegos took off, according to prison officials, on Oct. 31 from the minimum security camp located next to the Federal Correctional Institution.He was serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said. Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is one of 109 offenders currently serving time at the facility. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified, officials said. Anyone with information on Gallegos's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214.767.0836. 
SEAGOVILLE, TX
klif.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
ROCKWALL, TX

