Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard
A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
Watch out: The woolly bear caterpillars are back in Illinois
They have two different generations. I was outside for some work when I saw something strange on the ground. It was a tiny creature, and this was my first time seeing them. I couldn't understand until my friend told me these were woolly bear caterpillars.
Another Georgia Runoff With Senate in the Balance. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Effectiveness, Scrabble Variants and Vaccines
How effective are the new COVID booster shots, particularly as new so-called "scrabble" variants emerge with concerning characteristics?. New data has been released. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Apple Warns of iPhone Shipment Delays Due to COVID Lockdown at China Plant. Apple...
Q985
Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0