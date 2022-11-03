ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, CA

Homicide investigators seek person of interest in shooting death of Bloomington teen

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 6 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s homicide investigators are seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of a Bloomington teenager at a Halloween party.

Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was the boy fatally shot in the 10600 Block of Geronimo Avenue in Bloomington.

Sheriff’s officials on Thursday said investigators are looking to identify and find a person of interest in the death of Plyley.

Sheriff’s officials are releasing a photograph of the person of interest in hopes that someone knows their identity or whereabouts.

The investigation

The Fontana Sheriff’s Station said that at 1:03 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Geronimo Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy, later identified as Plyley, lying on a driveway with a gunshot wound.

Medical aid was rendered to Plyley, who was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division — Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

It was determined that Plyley was shot at a large party at the Geronimo Avenue location, where several fights broke out.

No arrests have been made at this time. Further information will be released when available, sheriff’s officials said.

Superintendent of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District Mathew Holton issued a written statement on Plyley’s death:

“The Chaffey Joint Union High School District community mourns the passing of one of our beloved students, Robert Plyley, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School — and extends our deepest condolences and support to his family, friends, fellow students, and teachers. Robert was a wonderful young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by our entire school and District community.”

Holton added that the district is taking necessary steps to support its students and staff and will gather a team of counselors and therapists to provide additional support.

Anyone with information about this case or who may have a video from the party is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective David Carpenter at 909- 890-4904. Videos can be sent to PAffairs@sbcsd.org.

Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

