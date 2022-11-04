Sprague High School graduate Teagan Quitoriano scored his first career NFL touchdown Thursday night.

Quitoriano, a former Oregon State tight end, scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills for the Houston Texans against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is also Quitoriano’s first game in his career after starting the season on injured reserve.

Quitoriano was drafted this year in the fifth round with the 170th pick by Houston.

Quitoriano graduated from Sprague in 2018, then played four seasons with the Beavers.

He had 40 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns for Oregon State during his college career.

The Eagles won the game 29-17. Houston falls to 1-6-1 this season.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Sprague grad Teagan Quitoriano scores first career NFL touchdown