Cal_i
5d ago
he mentioned a name, someone that knows the victim must also know the intruders, Christian couldn’t have possibly name someone and no one close to him not recognize that name. People speak up! They’ll do it to your loved ones!
13
Green Achers
5d ago
Article says 5 armed, but there were 6 perpetrators. Large group are more likely to get caught, especially since they were all involved with this felony. It only takes one of the 6 to cooperate with the investigation so they don't all go to prison.
10
Baldomero Castro
4d ago
help us get justice for my nephew plz any information can be anonymous u can message me or the sheriff department thank you in advance and God bless.
6
Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
Answers needed to crack decades-old cold case in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Merced apartment complex over 20 years ago. Officials with the Merced Police Department said 22-year-old Ryan Joel Henri was killed in a shooting at an apartment near R Street and 4th Street on May 8, 2002. […]
Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
CHP searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
Two men arrested in Tracy gas station robberies
TRACY, Calif. — Two men believed to responsible for gas station robberies in Tracy are now in custody. According to Tracy police, the communications center was called Oct. 30 for a robbery at a gas station on Valpico Road. Officers went to the gas station and couldn’t find the suspects.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Carpenter Road in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Carpenter Road between Paradise Road and Waverly Drive, authorities said. Details on the Crash in Modesto That Killed a...
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
calmatters.network
Dublin: Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita Jail
A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said last week. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon...
3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.
Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion hoping for answers
CERES — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Ceres back in September. Graphic surveillance video shows the terrifying moments before he was killed. So far, detectives have no leads.Now, the family is releasing the video without permission from detectives, claiming the investigation isn't moving fast enough.The video shows Cristian Sanchez with a gun held to his head. Sanchez was led into his home by six masked gunmen moments before detectives say he was killed.The surveillance video, shared by the 209 times, was posted by Cristian Sanchez's sister on social media and shows the six men forcing Sanchez inside...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
5-year-old Santa Clara boy located
UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
Drunk driver flips vehicle with toddler inside in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she crashed and flipped her vehicle with a toddler inside of it over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday night, officers said 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree near 21st Street and Weston Way. […]
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
